Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Thanks to ‘Tungsten Wall’ – Quartz

Nuclear fusion occurs when atoms fuse, reducing their total number and releasing a huge amount of energy in the process

A team of scientists in France are claiming to have broken new ground in the quest to harness the power of nuclear fusion, the holy grail of clean energy generation, Quartz reported.

A tokamak – a doughnut-shaped fusion device that holds plasma using magnetic fields, allowing scientists to induce fusion reactions – set a new record in fusion plasma by encasing its reaction in tungsten, the tech news website story continued.

The heat-resistant metal allowed physicists to sustain hot plasmas for longer, and at higher energies and densities, at the site operated by the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA).

“These are beautiful results,” said Xavier Litaudon, a scientist with CEA and chair of the Coordination on International Challenges on Long duration OPeration (CICLOP).

Read the full story: Quartz

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

Fusion Startup Says It Surpassed Heat of Sun’s Core – Recharge

Nuclear Fusion Summit in US Amid Race for Cash, China Rivalry

AI Model Boosts Scientists’ Nuclear Fusion Energy Dream – IS

What is China’s Tokamak Fusion Reactor?