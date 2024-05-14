fbpx

Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Thanks to ‘Tungsten Wall’ – Quartz

May 14, 2024

Nuclear fusion occurs when atoms fuse, reducing their total number and releasing a huge amount of energy in the process


US lab hits fusion milestone, raising hopes for clean power.
Nuclear fusion energy is on-polluting, safe and almost limitless: File photo: Reuters

 

A team of scientists in France are claiming to have broken new ground in the quest to harness the power of nuclear fusion, the holy grail of clean energy generation, Quartz reported.

A tokamak –  a doughnut-shaped fusion device that holds plasma using magnetic fields, allowing scientists to induce fusion reactions – set a new record in fusion plasma by encasing its reaction in tungsten, the tech news website story continued.

The heat-resistant metal allowed physicists to sustain hot plasmas for longer, and at higher energies and densities, at the site operated by the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA).

“These are beautiful results,” said Xavier Litaudon, a scientist with CEA and chair of the Coordination on International Challenges on Long duration OPeration (CICLOP).

Read the full story: Quartz

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

Fusion Startup Says It Surpassed Heat of Sun’s Core – Recharge
Korea ‘Artificial Sun' Sets Record At 100 Million Degrees - CNN
AI Model Boosts Scientists’ Nuclear Fusion Energy Dream – IS
What is China’s Tokamak Fusion Reactor?
