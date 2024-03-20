fbpx

Type to search

Energy

Nuclear Fusion Summit in US Amid Race for Cash, China Rivalry

March 20, 2024

Hundreds expected to attend conference in Washington DC, where researchers hope to attract more backing to avoid falling behind China in the quest to develop a commercially viable reactor


The National Ignition Facility’s preamplifier module boosts laser energy as it travels to a target chamber at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, which is a federal research site (LLNL handout via Reuters).

 

Scientists, companies and officials working to develop nuclear fusion will meet in the US this week amid a race for cash – and a rush to beat China – to harness this promising new form of energy.

Key players in this sector will attend a two-day summit in Washington DC. They are anxious to attract more money for research, to avoid falling far behind China, in the quest to develop and build commercially viable reactors.

A funding bill signed by President Joe Biden this month contained $790 million for fusion science programmes this year, but that sum is below the more than $1 billion that backers say is needed.

 

ALSO SEE: Apple CEO Cook in China, Meets Suppliers Amid Falling iPhone Sales

 

Fusion is the nuclear reaction that powers the sun and researchers say it can be replicated on Earth with heat and pressure using lasers or magnets to fuse two light atoms into a denser one, releasing large amounts of energy.

Unlike power plants that run on fission, or splitting atoms, commercial fusion plants – if one can be built – could provide carbon-free electricity, without producing long-lasting radioactive waste.

 

West keen to lead in fusion, after ‘losing solar to China’

Andrew Holland, CEO of Fusion Industry Association, or FIA, which is hosting the two-day conference, said there is concern that fusion will follow the pattern of the solar industry, where much of the technology was invented in the US, but manufacturing came to be dominated by China.

“It is very clear that China has ambitions to do the same sort of thing, both in the supply chain and the developers,” Holland said. “It’s time for the US to respond to that challenge.”

Private companies around the world have raised more than $6 billion through 2022, a FIA report said last July.

But that report mostly did not count private money going to fusion in China, which is harder to track. Much more private money is needed to bring fusion from lab experiments to commercial enterprises, backers say.

FIA’s third annual conference is expected to attract about 350 attendees from countries including the US, UK, Germany and Japan, more than the roughly 100 attendees in previous years.

Fusion built momentum last year when scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California using lasers repeated a fusion breakthrough. Holland says fusion will be providing power to the grid in a decade.

Not everyone puts faith in that timeline.

“Maybe he means dog years. Even that would be optimistic,” said Victor Gilinsky, a physicist and former Nuclear Regulatory Commission commissioner.

Gilinsky estimates that the energy yielded from the lab reaction, which only lasted an instant, was about 1% of the energy used to fire up the lasers.

Still, Holland said funding fusion research should be a priority in the fight against climate change.

“Fusion should get significantly more and that wouldn’t take away from the deployment of much needed other clean energy technologies.”

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

AI Model Boosts Scientists’ Nuclear Fusion Energy Dream – IS

 

Biden, Xi Will Vow to Ban AI in Nuclear Weapons, Drones – SCMP

 

AI Poses Extinction Risk, as Bad as Nuclear War, AI CEOs Say

 

Taiwan to Research Nuclear Fusion After US Breakthrough

 

US Confirms Major Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion – Guardian

 

What is China’s Tokamak Fusion Reactor?

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

US Urged to Ramp Up Tariffs to Fight ‘Threat’ of Chinese Drones
US Urged to Ramp Up Tariffs to Fight ‘Threat’ of Chinese Drones
Tencent Revenue Disappoints, Gaming Blamed For Shortfall
Tencent Revenue Disappoints, Gaming Blamed For Shortfall
Fear of Tit-For-Tat Curbs 'Hurting EU Businesses in China'
Fear of Tit-For-Tat Curbs 'Hurting EU Businesses in China'
Apple CEO Cook in China, Meets Suppliers Amid Falling iPhone Sales
Apple CEO Cook in China, Meets Suppliers Amid Falling iPhone Sales
logo

Energy

South Korea’s $313bn Loan Plan For Carbon-Cutting Projects
South Korea’s $313bn Loan Plan For Carbon-Cutting Projects
Sean O'Meara 19 Mar 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com