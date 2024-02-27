AI Model Boosts Scientists’ Nuclear Fusion Energy Dream – IS

fbpx

AI Model Boosts Scientists' Nuclear Fusion Energy Dream

February 27, 2024

An artificial intelligence (AI) trained on previous experiments has been able to predict instabilities in the complicated process


US lab hits fusion milestone, raising hopes for clean power.
Nuclear fusion energy is on-polluting, safe and almost limitless: File photo: Reuters

 

An AI model may have helped scientists make a long-awaited breakthrough in efforts to develop the Holy Grail of energy – nuclear fusion power, IFL Science reported.

Fusion has long been seen as the perfect energy source because it’s non-polluting, safe and almost limitless, producing nearly four million times more energy by mass than burning fossil fuels, the story continued.

But it needs the kinds of temperatures and pressures that are only found in the hearts of stars and so, until now, has been very difficult to totally replicate. However, scientists at the DIII-D National Fusion Facility in San Diego have trained an AI model to reveal some instabilities in the process, which will guide future efforts.

Read the full story: IFL Science 

 

  By Sean O'Meara

 

Also on AF:

Biden, Xi Will Vow to Ban AI in Nuclear Weapons, Drones – SCMP

AI Poses Extinction Risk, as Bad as Nuclear War, AI CEOs Say

Taiwan to Research Nuclear Fusion After US Breakthrough

US Confirms Major Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion – Guardian

What is China’s Tokamak Fusion Reactor?

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

