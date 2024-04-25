Fusion Startup Says It Surpassed Heat of Sun’s Core – Recharge

Zap Energy claims its approach would be capable of delivering limitless clean power at a fraction of the cost and complexity of competitors

A Bill Gates-backed US startup says it has generated temperatures hotter than the core of the Sun, in what could be a milestone moment for fusion energy, Recharge reported.

Fusion uses the same process that generates light and heat from stars, fusing hydrogen and other light elements to release huge amounts of power that pioneers in the sector hope to tap for unlimited zero-carbon electricity, sometimes referred to as the ‘Holy Grail’ of energy transition.

Zap Energy claims its “unique” approach could deliver limitless clean power at a fraction of the cost and complexity of competitors, the story in the energy transition news website continued, after it said it had generated electron temperatures hotter than 10 million degrees Celsius.

The firm said it had managed the feat by firing a fast, bright pulse of green laser light into plasma, which scatters off of its electrons and creates heat.

Read the full story: Recharge

By Sean O’Meara

