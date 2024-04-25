fbpx

Type to search

New Energy

Fusion Startup Says It Surpassed Heat of Sun’s Core – Recharge

April 25, 2024

Zap Energy claims its approach would be capable of delivering limitless clean power at a fraction of the cost and complexity of competitors


US lab hits fusion milestone, raising hopes for clean power.
Nuclear fusion energy is on-polluting, safe and almost limitless: File photo: Reuters

 

A Bill Gates-backed US startup says it has generated temperatures hotter than the core of the Sun, in what could be a milestone moment for fusion energy, Recharge reported.

Fusion uses the same process that generates light and heat from stars, fusing hydrogen and other light elements to release huge amounts of power that pioneers in the sector hope to tap for unlimited zero-carbon electricity, sometimes referred to as the ‘Holy Grail’ of energy transition.

Zap Energy claims its “unique” approach could deliver limitless clean power at a fraction of the cost and complexity of competitors, the story in the energy transition news website continued, after it said it had generated electron temperatures hotter than 10 million degrees Celsius.

The firm said it had managed the feat by firing a fast, bright pulse of green laser light into plasma, which scatters off of its electrons and creates heat.

Read the full story: Recharge

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Nuclear Fusion Summit in US Amid Race for Cash, China Rivalry

AI Model Boosts Scientists’ Nuclear Fusion Energy Dream – IS

Taiwan to Research Nuclear Fusion After US Breakthrough

US Confirms Major Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion – Guardian

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Korea ‘Artificial Sun' Sets Record At 100 Million Degrees - CNN
Korea ‘Artificial Sun' Sets Record At 100 Million Degrees - CNN
AI Model Boosts Scientists’ Nuclear Fusion Energy Dream – IS
AI Model Boosts Scientists’ Nuclear Fusion Energy Dream – IS
Japan Earthquake Shatters Tourist Town’s Post-Covid Recovery
Japan Earthquake Shatters Tourist Town’s Post-Covid Recovery
Japan PM Kishida’s Sushi Stunt Amid Fukushima Water Row – Yahoo
Japan PM Kishida’s Sushi Stunt Amid Fukushima Water Row – Yahoo
logo

New Energy

Local EVs Dominate as China’s Largest Auto Show Opens
Local EVs Dominate as China’s Largest Auto Show Opens
Jim Pollard 25 Apr 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com