OpenAI Whistleblower’s Death Ruled a Suicide – The Wrap

A former OpenAI employee who accused the ChatGPT-maker of violating US copyright law to train the artificial intelligence chatbot was found dead last month, with authorities now saying he died by suicide, The Wrap reported.

Suchir Balaji, a 26-year-old former researcher who worked on ChatGPT for a year-and-a-half, was found dead on November 26 in his San Francisco apartment when police went to make a welfare check. News of his demise was not reported until last week.

The San Francisco medical examiner determined Balaji had died by suicide, with ‘no evidence of foul play’, The Wrap reported, citing reports from local media.

Balaji had spoke out against OpenAI’s practices for training ChatGPT in an interview with the New York Times in October. In a social media post citing the interview, Balaji wrote that “fair use seems like a pretty implausible defense for a lot of generative AI products.”

The NYT, which sued OpenAI and Microsoft a year ago for using its articles to train ChatGPT, filed a letter last month in federal court naming Balaji as a person with “unique and relevant documents” that would be used in its suit against OpenAI.

Vishakha Saxena

