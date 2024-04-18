Oracle to Spend $8 Billion in Japan on Cloud Services, AI

US tech giant plans to spend $8 billion over the next decade to grow Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, its cloud computing service, across Japan

Oracle has said it will make investments totalling more than $8 billion over the next 10 years to meet demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Japan.

The latest investment plan aims to grow the footprint of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, the company’s cloud computing service, across Japan, Oracle said in a statement on Wednesday April 17.

Oracle will also expand its operations and support engineering teams with Japan-based personnel, it added.

Major technology companies are planning huge investments in data centres and related infrastructure in Japan, Nikkei Asia reported.

Microsoft plans to spend $2.9 billion over two years, while Amazon Web Services, one of the world’s biggest cloud service providers, has a five-year plan to invest 2.26 trillion yen (S$19.9 billion) in Japan.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

