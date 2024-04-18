fbpx

Oracle to Spend $8 Billion in Japan on Cloud Services, AI

April 18, 2024

US tech giant plans to spend $8 billion over the next decade to grow Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, its cloud computing service, across Japan


Figures showing people working on computers and smartphones are seen in front of the Oracle logo in this image from February 19, 2024 (Reuters, Dado Ruvic)

 

Oracle has said it will make investments totalling more than $8 billion over the next 10 years to meet demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Japan.

The latest investment plan aims to grow the footprint of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, the company’s cloud computing service, across Japan, Oracle said in a statement on Wednesday April 17.

 

ALSO SEE: US Set to Restore China Solar Tech Tariffs After Korea Firm Plea

 

Oracle will also expand its operations and support engineering teams with Japan-based personnel, it added.

Major technology companies are planning huge investments in data centres and related infrastructure in Japan, Nikkei Asia reported.

Microsoft plans to spend $2.9 billion over two years, while Amazon Web Services, one of the world’s biggest cloud service providers, has a five-year plan to invest 2.26 trillion yen (S$19.9 billion) in Japan.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

Japanese Firms Eye Moves to the US as ‘China Illusion’ Fades
Japanese Firms Eye Moves to the US as ‘China Illusion’ Fades
Jim Pollard 17 Apr 2024

