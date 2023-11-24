fbpx

Type to search

ESG

Palm Oil Giant First Resources ‘Tied to Huge Forest Clearing’ – ICIJ

November 24, 2023

A wealthy Indonesian family that owns palm oil giant First Resources has been accused of secretly owning 3 firms that have allegedly cleared more rainforest than any other group in SE Asia


A cleared forest area under development for palm oil plantations in Kapuas Hulu district in Indonesia's West Kalimantan province. Photo: Reuters.

 

An investigation by an environmental group known as The Gecko Project and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) has cast serious doubt on claims by a Singapore-listed palm oil giant called First Resources that it protects wildlife and the environment, according to a report published by the ICIJ this week, which said the company’s majority shareholders, the billionaire Fangiono family, have breached the firm’s pledge of “sustainable” production by secretly controlling companies that environmental analysts found had cleared large areas of rainforest in Indonesia.

The Gecko Project’s investigation allegedly “uncovered new evidence showing that the Fangiono family in fact quietly controls the three firms that, research reports have found, cleared more forest for palm oil than any other company in Southeast Asia”, the ICIJ said, noting that advocates had suspected for years that the three supposedly independent companies listed in Indonesia were controlled by the Fangiono family, who Forbes said were worth $2.2 billion.

The investigation also highlighted a serious failing in the Singapore Exchange’s reporting rules, which allow listed companies to publish “sustainability reports without requiring an independent audits of companies’ green claims”, the report said, adding that subsidiaries of one of the three “supplier” companies, FAP Agri, were allegedly responsible for clearing more than 145,000 acres of forest between 2008 and 2021.

Read the full report: ICIJ, Deforestation Inc.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Adani Family Partners ‘Used Opaque Funds to Buy Stocks’

 

‘Broke’ Anil Ambani Linked to Offshore Companies, Pandora Papers Claim

 

Major banks named in US Treasury leaks ‘scandal’

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

South Korean Crypto Fugitive Do Kwon Set for Extradition
South Korean Crypto Fugitive Do Kwon Set for Extradition
Nvidia's Best New AI Chip for China 'Delayed Until Next Year'
Nvidia's Best New AI Chip for China 'Delayed Until Next Year'
'Model 2' Expected to be One of First Tesla EVs Sold in India
'Model 2' Expected to be One of First Tesla EVs Sold in India
Apple Outshone by Huawei, Xiaomi on China's Singles Day
Apple Outshone by Huawei, Xiaomi on China's Singles Day
logo

ESG

Australia’s Clean Energy Plan Delays $10.6bn Origin Takeover Bid
Australia’s Clean Energy Plan Delays $10.6bn Origin Takeover Bid
Jim Pollard 24 Nov 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com