fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

China Spy Balloon Solar Panels Could Power Advanced Radar: WSJ

April 16, 2023

The balloon could generate up to 10,000 watts of solar power, more than enough to operate a radar that can return images at night and penetrate clouds and thin materials such as tarps


A US Air Force U-2 pilot looks down at the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it hovers over the central continental United States
A US Air Force U-2 pilot looks down at the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it hovers over the central continental United States on February 3, 2023 before later being shot down by the Air Force off the coast of South Carolina. Photo:US Air Force/Reuters

 

A Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by the US in February carried solar panels that could generate enough electricity to power a type of radar that can generate images at night and through clouds, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing leaked US intelligence documents.

The balloon’s surveillance capabilities were detailed in a US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) document allegedly leaked to a Discord chatroom by Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, the Post said.

Teixeira, 21, was charged on Friday in Boston with unlawfully copying and transmitting classified material.

 

Also on AF: Russia Says China Agreed to Sell Weapons – US Leak

 

The balloon caused an uproar in Washington and damaged US-China ties when it flew over the US in January and February. It was downed off the coast of South Carolina by a missile fired from a US Air Force jet.

According to the NGA document, the balloon could generate up to 10,000 watts of solar power, more than enough to operate a sophisticated surveillance system known as synthetic aperture radar, the Post said.

That type of radar can return images at night and can penetrate clouds and thin materials such as tarps to show objects beneath, the newspaper reported.

The balloon also had a parabolic dish measuring 1.2 meters in diameter, several unidentified sensors and a possible mast antenna, the Post said.

The Pentagon declined a request by Reuters to comment on the Post report.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Chinese Spy Balloon Sent US Base Intel Back to Beijing: NBC

China Weather Balloon Firm Denies US Spy Saga Links

China Swipes at ‘Hysterical’ US Over ‘Spy Balloon’ Response

US ‘Not The Only Target’ Of Chinese Spy Balloons: Blinken

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Beijing Asks Intel to Set up China Base Amid US Sanctions
Beijing Asks Intel to Set up China Base Amid US Sanctions
China Preparing for War, Taiwan Foreign Minister Tells CNN
China Preparing for War, Taiwan Foreign Minister Tells CNN
Beijing Unveils Sweeping Laws to Regulate ChatGPT-Like AI Tech
Beijing Unveils Sweeping Laws to Regulate ChatGPT-Like AI Tech
China's First US-Style IPO Shares Soar in Market Defying Debuts
China's First US-Style IPO Shares Soar in Market Defying Debuts
logo

China-US Economic Ties

Russia Says China Agreed to Sell Weapons: US Leak – WaPo
Russia Says China Agreed to Sell Weapons: US Leak – WaPo
Jim Pollard 14 Apr 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com