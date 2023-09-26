fbpx

Philippines Pulls Up Chinese Floating Sea Barrier – BBC

September 26, 2023

China claims more than 90% of the South China Sea and had cordoned off a shoal it seized in 2012 with a pontoon string on Friday


A Chinese Coast Guard vessel is pictured near the Philippine-occupied Thitu Island, in the disputed Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea, on March 9, 2023. Photo: Reuters
The Philippines says it has removed a controversial floating barrier laid down by the Chinese Coast Guard in a disputed area of the South China Sea, the BBC reported.

Manila’s coast guard said the 300m barrier was discovered by a patrol on Friday and said it had been installed by Chinese coast guard boats and a Chinese maritime militia service boat, the story went on.

Beijing had defended the actions of its coastguard, stating they were “necessary measures”, but Philippines authorities said it had blocked access for its fleets to rich fishing grounds and said the move was a “clear violation of international law”.

Read the full story: BBC

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Philippines Fury Over ‘Floating Barrier’ in South China Sea

Philippines-China Row Over Grounded Warship Heats Up

Philippines Vows to Stay on Disputed Reef After Clashes – ST

Philippines Warns Beijing Over South China Sea Boats ‘Swarm’

 

 

Sean O'Meara

