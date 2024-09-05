fbpx

Private Asteroid Mining Mission Eyes Precious Metals – Forbes

September 5, 2024

Metals like cobalt, nickel and platinum, which are in short supply on Earth, can be found in M-type asteroids


An undated illustration shows the asteroid called 2020 XL5, an asteroid companion to Earth that orbits the sun along the same path as our planet, that is about 1.2 kilometers (0.73 miles) in diameter.
An undated illustration shows the asteroid called 2020 XL5, an asteroid companion to Earth that orbits the sun along the same path as our planet, that is about 1.2 kilometers (0.73 miles) in diameter. Image: NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva/Spaceengine/Handout via Reuters

 

A US space mining startup says it is just over a year away from launching the first private mission to an asteroid, Forbes reported, as the race to find new sources of precious metals hots up.

California-based AstroForge plans to be the first commercial outfit to land on another body outside of the Earth-moon system, the story continued, in the hunt to mine cobalt, nickel and platinum-group metals outside our planet.

The company announced the new Vestri spacecraft mission alongside details of $40 million in new funding, bringing the total raised now to $55 million.

Vestri will launch aboard Intuitive Machines’ IM-3 mission, due to blast off in October 2025, which will be putting a small lander on the moon. Vestri, though, will go its own way once in space and continue to the target asteroid with the goal of mining and refining one to two tons of material and returning it to Earth.

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

China Produces Water from Moon’s Soil, Boosts Lunar Outpost Hopes

China to Send Up Asteroid Probe, Explore Comet in 2025

Japan’s Space One Rocket Explodes Seconds After Take-Off – JT

China Rocket Debris Field Triggers Fears of Space Collision

China Reaches Moon’s Far Side to Retrieve Historic Soil Samples

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

