Russia Offers to Get India Big Tankers for Cheap Oil – Insider

December 13, 2022

Moscow told India it will help it get use of large tankers to avoid the price cap put on Russian oil, as well as access to insurance and shipping


Russia has offered to help India get access to big tankers, in a bid to allow it to keep buying large amounts of Russian crude, a new report says.
A file photo of an oil tanker in the Bosphorus. Photo: Reuters

 

Moscow has sought to help India get use of large oil tankers to avoid the price cap put on Russian crude by the G7 group, plus access to insurance and shipping, according to a report by Business Insider, which said Russia’s Deputy PM Alexander Novak welcomed the decision by New Delhi not to agree to the price cap of $60 a barrel, as it has been a major buyer of discounted Russian oil after sanctions imposed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“In order not to depend on the ban on insurance services and tanker chartering in the European Union and Britain, the Deputy Prime Minister offered India cooperation on leasing and building large-capacity ships,”the Russian Foreign Ministrysaid in a statement, the report said, adding that Novak offered assistance to Pavan Kapoor, India’s ambassador to Moscow.

Read the full report: Business Insider.

 

 

ALSO SEE:

 

India Free to Buy All the Russian Oil it Wants, Yellen Says

 

India Doubles Down on Russia Oil Deals Despite Yellen Visit

 

Indian Refiners Seen Still Using Dollars to Buy Russian Oil

 

India Says Russian Oil Imports Help Its Inflation Fight

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

