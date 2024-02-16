Russia Says Opposition Leader Navalny Dead in Prison – Reuters

Navalny was President Vladimir Putin’s staunchest critic and had returned to Russia just three years ago after being treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was a poisoning from nerve agent

Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most famous opposition leader, has died in prison, the country’s prison service said on Friday.

The Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said Navalny “felt unwell” after a walk, collapsing and losing consciousness almost immediately. The prison said medical staff tried to resuscitate Navalny, but were unsuccessful, adding that it was probing the cause of his death.

Navalny — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s staunchest critic — had been sent to prison several times in his political career. His most recent detention was in January 2021, just as he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had been treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent.

Vishakha Saxena

