fbpx

Type to search

World

Russia Says Opposition Leader Navalny Dead in Prison – Reuters

February 16, 2024

Navalny was President Vladimir Putin’s staunchest critic and had returned to Russia just three years ago after being treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was a poisoning from nerve agent


Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Reuters

 

Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most famous opposition leader, has died in prison, the country’s prison service said on Friday.

The Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said Navalny “felt unwell” after a walk, collapsing and losing consciousness almost immediately. The prison said medical staff tried to resuscitate Navalny, but were unsuccessful, adding that it was probing the cause of his death.

Navalny — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s staunchest critic — had been sent to prison several times in his political career. His most recent detention was in January 2021, just as he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had been treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent.

 

Read the full report: Reuters

 

  • Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

 

EU Looking to Sanction Chinese, India, HK Firms Over Russia Ties

 

Russia’s Putin Asked to ‘Stay Away’ From BRICS Summit – Euronews

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

You Might also Like

China-Russia Trade Worth $218bn as Moscow Leans More on Beijing
China-Russia Trade Worth $218bn as Moscow Leans More on Beijing
Chinese, Russian Firms Agree Multiple Deals as Ties Deepen
Chinese, Russian Firms Agree Multiple Deals as Ties Deepen
China's Xi Pitches BRI For AI Governance, Green Development
China's Xi Pitches BRI For AI Governance, Green Development
China Reaps $10bn Dividend From Western Oil Sanctions
China Reaps $10bn Dividend From Western Oil Sanctions
logo

World

SoftBank’s Arm Continues Dream Run as Nvidia Reveals Stake
SoftBank’s Arm Continues Dream Run as Nvidia Reveals Stake
Vishakha Saxena 16 Feb 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com