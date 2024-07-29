Samsung Rolls Out 600-Mile Range Solid State Battery – NC

The South Korean tech giant says its new cutting-edge power pack charges in just nine minutes and boasts a 20-year lifespan

Samsung has already begun shipping its 600-mile range solid state battery to electric vehicle makers, as the race to deliver mass-scale next-generation mobile power packs heats up, NotebookCheck reported.

Samsung made the announcement as it took part in the SNE Battery Day 2024 expo in Seoul this week, the story in the tech news website went on, but also added that – for now – its breakthrough battery would only be available in higher-end models.

Samsung’s oxide solid-state battery technology means its packs boast about double the density of mainstream chemical-filled EV batteries, which already allow more than 300 miles on a charge. So, the story went on, the Korean tech giant’s batteries could be capable of a range 600 miles.

Both Toyota and Samsung have pledged to begin mass solid-state battery production by 2027 but the Japanese auto giant has also warned that it will be installing them first in premium electric cars under the Lexus brand, because of cost factors.

Also, the report continued, Chinese battery makers have already claimed to have made similar breakthroughs. NIO, for example, now offers a 150kWh battery pack with semi-solid electrolytes that can run for more than 650 miles on a single quick charge.

Read the full story: NotebookCheck

By Sean O’Meara

