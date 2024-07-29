fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Samsung Rolls Out 600-Mile Range Solid State Battery – NC

July 29, 2024

The South Korean tech giant says its new cutting-edge power pack charges in just nine minutes and boasts a 20-year lifespan


A worker waters a flower bed next to the logo of Samsung Electronics during a media tour at Samsung Electronics' headquarters
A worker waters a flower bed next to the logo of Samsung Electronics during a media tour at Samsung Electronics' headquarters in Suwon, South Korea, on June 13, 2023. Photo: Reuters

 

Samsung has already begun shipping its 600-mile range solid state battery to electric vehicle makers, as the race to deliver mass-scale next-generation mobile power packs heats up, NotebookCheck reported.

Samsung made the announcement as it took part in the SNE Battery Day 2024 expo in Seoul this week, the story in the tech news website went on, but also added that – for now – its breakthrough battery would only be available in higher-end models.

Samsung’s oxide solid-state battery technology means its packs boast about double the density of mainstream chemical-filled EV batteries, which already allow more than 300 miles on a charge. So, the story went on, the Korean tech giant’s batteries could be capable of a range 600 miles.

Both Toyota and Samsung have pledged to begin mass solid-state battery production by 2027 but the Japanese auto giant has also warned that it will be installing them first in premium electric cars under the Lexus brand, because of cost factors.

Also, the report continued, Chinese battery makers have already claimed to have made similar breakthroughs. NIO, for example, now offers a 150kWh battery pack with semi-solid electrolytes that can run for more than 650 miles on a single quick charge.

Read the full story: NotebookCheck

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

After Chips, China to Pour Millions Into Solid-State Batteries

Nissan Eyes Solid-State EV Battery Breakthrough by 2029 – AP

China’s BYD Delays EV Factory; Solid-State Batteries ‘Unsafe’

China in Race With West to Build Best Solid-State Battery – Nikkei

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Potential Trump Win Worries Asian EV Firms - But China’s Happy
Potential Trump Win Worries Asian EV Firms - But China’s Happy
Samsung, Apple Lead Global Smartphone Sales Boost Amid AI Push
Samsung, Apple Lead Global Smartphone Sales Boost Amid AI Push
Samsung Chip Output At Risk as Workers Announce All-Out Strike
Samsung Chip Output At Risk as Workers Announce All-Out Strike
Canada Mulls Import Tariffs on Chinese EVs as Pressure Builds
Canada Mulls Import Tariffs on Chinese EVs as Pressure Builds
logo

Electric Vehicles

Country Garden Gets 6-Month Reprieve on Liquidation Hearing
Country Garden Gets 6-Month Reprieve on Liquidation Hearing
Jim Pollard 29 Jul 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com