fbpx

Type to search

China

Shanghai to Allow Faster Offshore Data Transfers for Foreign Firms

February 7, 2024

The Shanghai government is looking to speed up approvals for foreign firms that want to relay local data to head offices in other countries


China's biggest financial data provider has been restricting business and economic data to foreign companies since late last year.
The Cyberspace Administration of China passed new data rules in 2022 that restricted foreign users' access to some companies' share structures, plus details on home sales and other information. Photo: Reuters.

 

Officials in Shanghai are looking to speed up approvals for foreign firms wanting to send local data offshore, sources say.

The move is seen as a major easing of China’s stringent data rules that were unveiled over a year ago.

The Shanghai government discussed the ‘fast-track approval initiative’ in recent weeks with representatives of some foreign firms operating in the commercial hub, including western banks and asset managers, two of the four sources said.

 

ALSO SEE: China’s Cheap Solar Panels Killing Europe’s Solar Manufacturers

 

The planned move comes as China is looking to woo foreign investors as the world’s second-largest economy grapples with a sluggish post-pandemic recovery, a prolonged real estate slump, and a deepening markets turmoil.

Foreign financial firms have been lobbying the Chinese authorities to allow cross-border sharing of information, after Beijing tightened control of data generated within its borders in a national security drive.

The rules unveiled in 2022 require all “important” offshore transfer of data related to operations within the country to clear security reviews by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), causing confusion and concern among foreign firms.

Shanghai is likely to allow foreign firms to transfer data offshore by leveraging its sprawling free trade zones, which enable the local government to offer tax and other incentives to global companies operating there, said the two sources.

The Shanghai government’s plan, details of which have not been reported previously, will be separate from the CAC’s cross-border data transfer approval system, which will continue to be applicable for foreign institutions in the rest of the country, they added.

One of the sources said the Shanghai government’s initiative was likely to be implemented this year.

All the sources declined to be named due to the sensitive nature of the matter. And the Shanghai government and the CAC did not respond to requests for comment.

Shanghai plans to enable financial institutions to transfer operational data overseas under national data transfer security protocols, the Shanghai city government said in a statement on its website on Tuesday, without providing details.

 

  • Reuters with additional input and editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China Warns Officials Against Falsifying Economic Data

 

China Drafts Contingency Plan for Data Security Incidents

 

China’s Top Financial Data Provider, Wind, Cuts Foreign Access

 

China’s New Data Laws Leave Firms With More Questions Than Answers

 

China’s Tech Crackdown Seen Leading to State-Supervised Data Trading Markets

 

China Cybersecurity Regulator to Enforce New Data Rules

 

China Data Laws Make Disputes More Challenging, Says Forensic Firm

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

China Tech Drags on Hang Seng, Nikkei Dips Despite Auto Boost
China Tech Drags on Hang Seng, Nikkei Dips Despite Auto Boost
China's Cheap Solar Panels Killing Europe's Solar Manufacturers
China's Cheap Solar Panels Killing Europe's Solar Manufacturers
China Voices Concern Over US Chip Curbs, Cloud Moves, Tariffs
China Voices Concern Over US Chip Curbs, Cloud Moves, Tariffs
State-Backed China Hackers in Malware Attack on Dutch Networks
State-Backed China Hackers in Malware Attack on Dutch Networks
logo

China

Investors Exiting China Flock to India Despite Overheating Risk
Investors Exiting China Flock to India Despite Overheating Risk
Sean O'Meara 06 Feb 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com