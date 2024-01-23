fbpx

China Warns Officials Against Falsifying Economic Data

January 23, 2024

The warning follows scepticism about the reliability of Chinese data, especially as Beijing seeks to defuse market concerns about a slowing economy


The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters

 

China’s top statistical body has warned officials against falsifying economic data, promising to investigate and punish those responsible for statistical fraud.

The warning follows scepticism about the reliability of Chinese data, especially as Beijing seeks to defuse market concerns about a protracted slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

China’s economy grew 5.2% in 2023, meeting the official target, but analysts expect growth to slow this year amid a property crisis, mounting local debt and persistent deflationary risks.

 

Also on AF: Mortgage Delinquencies in China Soared by 43% in 2023

 

Fabricating economic data or interferring in statistical work by officials has persisted despite government steps in recent years to improve the quality of the data, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement, citing an unidentified senior official.

Officials who commit data fraud “will be found, investigated and dealt with, and will not be tolerated,” the official said.

“Statistical fraud is the biggest corruption in the field of statistics, which seriously violates the statistics law, seriously affects the quality of statistical data, obstructing and even misleading macro decision-making,” the official said.

The Xi Jinping-headed Communist Party introduced new disciplinary rules last year that included giving warnings and expelling officials who are responsible for data violations.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

 

China Banks Moves to Stabilize Yuan as Stock Markets Slide

 

China's Property Struggles Deepen as New Home Prices Dive

 

Debt-Laden Chinese Regions Told to Stop Some State Projects

 

Top China Bank to Pay $32m Penalties For US Regulatory Lapses

 

Chinese Economy is in Trouble, US Nobel Laureate Says – NYT

 

Vishakha Saxena

