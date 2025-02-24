fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

Shein’s Annual Profit Plunges by Nearly 40%, FT Says

February 24, 2025

Online fashion retailer’s profit plunged by $1 billion in 2024, a new report says, and worse is to come after Trump closed a tax loophole it used to send items to the US


A person walks past an advertisement for Shein, in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese e-commerce giant Shein – hit hard recently by the Trump Administration closing a lucrative tax loophole – has seen its profit drop by more than a third, according to a new report.

The online fast-fashion retailer, which plans to list on the London Stock Exchange, has seen its net profit fall by almost $1 billion in 2024, a report by the Financial Times said on Sunday. It two people with knowledge of the matter.

However, Shein’s sales for the full year rose by 19% to $38 billion, the report said, adding that the figures were from internal projections ahead of finalised accounts.

 

ALSO SEE: China, Asian Markets Fall After Trump’s Latest China Curbs

 

The company does not publish profit guidance but the 2024 figures were far lower than the $4.8 billion in net profit and $45 billion in sales it had projected for 2024, the report added, citing a presentation seen by the newspaper.

Shein did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month Reuters reported that Shein was set to cut its valuation in the planned initial public offering (IPO) in London by almost a quarter to about $50 billion. And a report last week said that Shein was under pressure to cut its valuation as low as $30 billion.

The Financial Times has also reported that the London listing could be postponed to the second half of the year after U.S. President Donald Trump moved to end a tax exemption enjoyed by Shein, potentially denting profitability and pushing up its prices in the United States.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Shein, Temu, Amazon Haul Seen Raising Prices as Loophole Shut

China Hits Back Against US Firms, as Trade Tensions Heat Up

Trump Seen Blocking the ‘De Minimis’ Trade Loophole With China

US to Curb Cheap China Parcels: Temu, Shein Face Big Hit

Call for US Product Safety Probe of Items Sold on Shein, Temu

PDD Stock Plunges 28% as Revenue Hit by China Slowdown

Hundreds of Sellers Protest in China Over Temu’s Penalty Policy

EU Plans Duties On Cheap Goods From Temu, Shein, AliExpress: FT

China’s Shein Files For Potential London IPO as US Plans Stall

Temu, Shein Face Tough Online Content Rules As EU Users Soar

US Lawsuit Says Temu Shopping App Has ‘Hidden Spyware’ – AT

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

