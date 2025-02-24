Shein’s Annual Profit Plunges by Nearly 40%, FT Says

Online fashion retailer’s profit plunged by $1 billion in 2024, a new report says, and worse is to come after Trump closed a tax loophole it used to send items to the US

Chinese e-commerce giant Shein – hit hard recently by the Trump Administration closing a lucrative tax loophole – has seen its profit drop by more than a third, according to a new report.

The online fast-fashion retailer, which plans to list on the London Stock Exchange, has seen its net profit fall by almost $1 billion in 2024, a report by the Financial Times said on Sunday. It two people with knowledge of the matter.

However, Shein’s sales for the full year rose by 19% to $38 billion, the report said, adding that the figures were from internal projections ahead of finalised accounts.

The company does not publish profit guidance but the 2024 figures were far lower than the $4.8 billion in net profit and $45 billion in sales it had projected for 2024, the report added, citing a presentation seen by the newspaper.

Shein did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month Reuters reported that Shein was set to cut its valuation in the planned initial public offering (IPO) in London by almost a quarter to about $50 billion. And a report last week said that Shein was under pressure to cut its valuation as low as $30 billion.

The Financial Times has also reported that the London listing could be postponed to the second half of the year after U.S. President Donald Trump moved to end a tax exemption enjoyed by Shein, potentially denting profitability and pushing up its prices in the United States.

