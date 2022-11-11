fbpx

Type to search

India

Solar Power Saves India $4.2 Billion in Fuel Costs – Mint

November 11, 2022

India’s shift to solar power helped the country avoid using over 19 million tonnes of coal in the first half of the year, Live Mint said, citing a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air


A man walks on solar panels
A man walks on solar panels mounted on the roof of a building in Delhi, India. Photo: AFP.

 

India saved $4.2 billion in fuel costs in the first half of 2022 through solar power generation and avoided the need for 19.4 million tonnes of coal in the first half of the year, Live Mint reported.

These findings came in a new report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, which found that India is among the top 10 nations for solar power capacity, according to the report, which said that five of the top 10 economies with solar capacity are now within Asia – China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Vietnam.

Read the full report: Live Mint.

 

 

Read more:

China, India Must Pay for Climate Damage: Island Nations

India Doubles Down on Russia Oil Deals Despite Yellen Visit

India Calls on Rich Nations to Deliver $100bn Climate Fund

 

 

Tags:

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

You Might also Like

UK Political Chaos Hits India's Tata Steel - The Times
UK Political Chaos Hits India's Tata Steel - The Times
India to Spend Big on Tech So It Isn’t a ‘Hostage’ - Nikkei
India to Spend Big on Tech So It Isn’t a ‘Hostage’ - Nikkei
UAE, India Sign Deal to Cooperate on Advanced Tech
UAE, India Sign Deal to Cooperate on Advanced Tech
Indian Video App ShareChat Wins $300m from Google, Temasek
Indian Video App ShareChat Wins $300m from Google, Temasek
logo

India

iPhone Maker Foxconn Set to Quadruple India Plant Workforce
iPhone Maker Foxconn Set to Quadruple India Plant Workforce
Alfie Habershon 11 Nov 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com