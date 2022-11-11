Solar Power Saves India $4.2 Billion in Fuel Costs – Mint

India’s shift to solar power helped the country avoid using over 19 million tonnes of coal in the first half of the year, Live Mint said, citing a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air

India saved $4.2 billion in fuel costs in the first half of 2022 through solar power generation and avoided the need for 19.4 million tonnes of coal in the first half of the year, Live Mint reported.

These findings came in a new report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, which found that India is among the top 10 nations for solar power capacity, according to the report, which said that five of the top 10 economies with solar capacity are now within Asia – China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Vietnam.

