fbpx

Type to search

Fintech

South Korea Green Lights Robots on Its Streets – Register

November 17, 2023

Seoul’s Ministry of Trade has urged its citizens to remain calm if they meet robots delivering parcels or on patrol on its sidewalks


A robot uses a 5G network to move during a demonstration at Naver's 1784 office in Pangyo, near Seoul. Photo: Reuters

 

Mobile robots could soon be seen on the sidewalks of South Korea after Seoul opened the door to applications from operators, The Register reported. 

Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the National Police Agency will, though, demand robot owners pass a 16-point test first to ensure their robots can stay within designated operating zones and are able to navigate pedestrian crossings, the report went on.

The robots, which will primarily be used for delivery or patrol roles, could be in action within a month and South Korea’s government has urged citizens to remain calm if a robot approaches them and not deliberately hinder their movements or damage them.

Read the full story: The Register

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

China to Drive Development of AI, Robots to Boost Growth – SCMP

Pony.ai to Run Fully Driverless Robotaxis in China’s Guangzhou

Sony Says it Can Make Humanoid Robots – if They Have a Role

Experts Unimpressed With Tesla’s Humanoid Robots – AP

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

South Korea to Ban Short-Selling Until June 2024 Starting Monday
South Korea to Ban Short-Selling Until June 2024 Starting Monday
Schumer Demands 'Level Playing Field' For US Firms on China Trip
Schumer Demands 'Level Playing Field' For US Firms on China Trip
US to 'Indefinitely Extend' China Chip Waivers For South Korea
US to 'Indefinitely Extend' China Chip Waivers For South Korea
South Korea Talks to US on Chip Curbs As Waivers Near Expiry
South Korea Talks to US on Chip Curbs As Waivers Near Expiry
logo

Fintech

Shock Reversal on Cloud Unit Wipes $20bn Off Alibaba Shares
Shock Reversal on Cloud Unit Wipes $20bn Off Alibaba Shares
Vishakha Saxena 17 Nov 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com