South Korea Green Lights Robots on Its Streets – Register

Seoul’s Ministry of Trade has urged its citizens to remain calm if they meet robots delivering parcels or on patrol on its sidewalks

Mobile robots could soon be seen on the sidewalks of South Korea after Seoul opened the door to applications from operators, The Register reported.

Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the National Police Agency will, though, demand robot owners pass a 16-point test first to ensure their robots can stay within designated operating zones and are able to navigate pedestrian crossings, the report went on.

The robots, which will primarily be used for delivery or patrol roles, could be in action within a month and South Korea’s government has urged citizens to remain calm if a robot approaches them and not deliberately hinder their movements or damage them.

By Sean O’Meara

