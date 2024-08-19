fbpx

Type to search

Semiconductors

South Korean AI Chipmakers Merge, Aim to Challenge Nvidia

August 19, 2024

Korean artificial-intelligence chipmaker Rebellions has signed an agreement to merge with Sapeon Korea in a bid to challenge Nvidia and other chip giants


This image shows the letters AI – artificial intelligence – imposed over a computer motherboard (Reuters).

 

South Korean artificial-intelligence chipmaking startup Rebellions has signed an agreement to merge with Sapeon Korea, an AI chip company established by SK Telecom.

The two privately-held chip firms said on Sunday they had agreed to merge this year, following talks that began in June.

The deal is the latest attempt by South Korean companies to challenge global AI chip leaders such as Nvidia, Reuters said.

 

ALSO SEE: China’s Weak Economic Growth Spurs Talk of Cash Vouchers

 

Sapeon’s shareholders include South Korea’s largest telecom company SK Telecom and the world’s second-largest memory chipmaker SK Hynix.

Rebellions – an AI chip startup founded in 2020 – received a $15 million investment from Wa’ed Ventures, a venture capital arm of Saudi Aramco, in July. Rebellions said this brought its total funding to more than $225 million.

The group, which has launched two AI chips within three years, began mass production of its AI chip ATOM this year and plans to launch ‘REBEL’, a next-generation AI chip, by the end of the year, according to a report by Technode Global.

The new company will retain the name ‘Rebellions’ and will be headed by Rebellions’ CEO Park Sung-hyun, it said, adding that SK Telecom, SK Square and SK Hynix would sell 3% of their Sapeon shares prior to the merger and that SKT would be a strategic investor, while the other two firms would also support the company’s expansion and enhance “South Korea’s leadership in AI chip technology.”

Sapeon – an AI chip firm spun off from SK Telecom’s R&D unit eight years ago – has worked on AI chips for data centres since 2020 and launched the X330 late last year.

“Our goal now is to emerge as a leading force in the worldwide AI chip market, navigating the intense industry competition,” Rebellion’s Park Sung-hyun was quoted as saying.

 

  • Jim Pollard, with Reuters

 

ALSO SEE:

SK Group Eyes Major Overhaul Amid Losses At Battery, Chip Units

South Korea Backs AI, Chip Sectors With $7 Billion Pledge

SK Hynix Plans $90-Billion 4-Fab Chip Cluster – TH

SK Hynix CEO Sees AI Doubling Firm’s Value in Three Years

S Korea’s Samsung, SK Hynix Win US Chip Tech Export Waivers

Chipmaker SK Hynix to Slash Investment as Recession Looms

Global Chip Sector ‘Can Never Return to its Pre-Covid Set-up’

As Korea Mulls Joining US Chip War, China Says ‘Don’t Give In’

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Hang Seng Lifted by Banking, Gold Boosts; Yen Weighs on Nikkei
Hang Seng Lifted by Banking, Gold Boosts; Yen Weighs on Nikkei
China's Weak Economic Growth Spurs Talk of Cash Vouchers
China's Weak Economic Growth Spurs Talk of Cash Vouchers
King Endorses Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 37, as New Thai PM
King Endorses Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 37, as New Thai PM
Vietnam Leader To Lam In China For Rail, South China Sea Talks
Vietnam Leader To Lam In China For Rail, South China Sea Talks
logo

Semiconductors

China Chip Tech Maker AMEC Sues US Over ‘Military’ Tag
China Chip Tech Maker AMEC Sues US Over ‘Military’ Tag
Sean O'Meara 18 Aug 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com