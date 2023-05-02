Spy Satellite Images Reveal Mystery Chinese Airship – CNN

The images captured by US satellite imaging company BlackSky show a 100ft-long blimp in the middle of a kilometre-long runway

A large blimp, or airship, was spotted by satellite cameras at a remote desert base in northwestern China, according to an exclusive report by CNN, just three months before a Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

Aerospace experts say the images could be a clue to significant advancements in China’s airship programme, appearing to show a more versatile and manoeuverable craft than had been previously seen or known about.

By Sean O’Meara

