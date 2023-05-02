fbpx

Spy Satellite Images Reveal Mystery Chinese Airship – CNN

May 2, 2023

The images captured by US satellite imaging company BlackSky show a 100ft-long blimp in the middle of a kilometre-long runway


On August 10, 2022, a BlackSky satellite imaged the cradle out of the hangar and sitting at the pivot point on the runway. Tarps covering parts of the cradle indicate it may have been undergoing some sort of test or maintenance. Photo: BlackSky/CNN
A large blimp, or airship, was spotted by satellite cameras at a remote desert base in northwestern China, according to an exclusive report by CNN, just three months before a Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

Aerospace experts say the images could be a clue to significant advancements in China’s airship programme, appearing to show a more versatile and manoeuverable craft than had been previously seen or known about.

Read the full story: CNN

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

China Spy Balloon Solar Panels Could Power Advanced Radar: WSJ

China Weather Balloon Firm Denies US Spy Saga Links

China Swipes at ‘Hysterical’ US Over ‘Spy Balloon’ Response

China Claims US Flew High-Altitude Balloons Over its Airspace

US Downs ‘Spy Balloon’, Dealing Blow to Tensions Thaw Hopes

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

