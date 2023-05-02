Spy Satellite Images Reveal Mystery Chinese Airship – CNN

A large blimp, or airship, was spotted by satellite cameras at a remote desert base in northwestern China, according to an exclusive report by CNN, just three months before a Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina.
Aerospace experts say the images could be a clue to significant advancements in China’s airship programme, appearing to show a more versatile and manoeuverable craft than had been previously seen or known about.
Read the full story: CNN
- By Sean O’Meara
Also on AF:
China Spy Balloon Solar Panels Could Power Advanced Radar: WSJ
China Weather Balloon Firm Denies US Spy Saga Links
China Swipes at ‘Hysterical’ US Over ‘Spy Balloon’ Response
China Claims US Flew High-Altitude Balloons Over its Airspace
US Downs ‘Spy Balloon’, Dealing Blow to Tensions Thaw Hopes