Spying Arrests as Europe ‘Loses Patience With China’ – Yahoo

UK and German counter-espionage chiefs ordered the arrest of six suspects, following swoops by counterparts in the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden

Six people were charged last week in Europe with spying for China – two in Britain and four in Germany – as part of a widening pushback against Chinese influence in politics and commerce, Yahoo News reported.

Shortly after British and German officials announced that six of their citizens had been charged with espionage, Dutch and Polish authorities raided the offices of a Chinese security equipment supplier as part of a crackdown by the European Union on what it sees as unfair trading practices, the story went on.

Earlier in the month, Sweden expelled a Chinese journalist who had been a resident of the country for two decades, saying the reporter posed a threat to national security. Europe “has lost patience with China,” a former adviser to the European Commission on China said.

By Sean O’Meara

