Spying Arrests as Europe ‘Loses Patience With China’ – Yahoo

April 29, 2024

UK and German counter-espionage chiefs ordered the arrest of six suspects, following swoops by counterparts in the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden


Christopher Berry, 32, who has been charged with spying for China, arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, in London, UK, on April 26, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Christopher Berry, 32, who has been charged with spying for China, arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, in London, UK, on April 26, 2024. Photo: Reuters

 

Six people were charged last week in Europe with spying for China – two in Britain and four in Germany – as part of a widening pushback against Chinese influence in politics and commerce, Yahoo News reported.

Shortly after British and German officials announced that six of their citizens had been charged with espionage, Dutch and Polish authorities raided the offices of a Chinese security equipment supplier as part of a crackdown by the European Union on what it sees as unfair trading practices, the story went on.

Earlier in the month, Sweden expelled a Chinese journalist who had been a resident of the country for two decades, saying the reporter posed a threat to national security. Europe “has lost patience with China,” a former adviser to the European Commission on China said.

Read the full story: Yahoo News

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Alibaba’s Main Logistics Hub in Europe ‘Suspected Of Spying’

China is Using AI to Ramp up Espionage, US Says – WSJ

EU Will Seek More Detail From China on Data, Anti-Spying Laws

China Has Been Spying From Cuba For Years, US Says

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

