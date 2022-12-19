fbpx

Taiwan Exports to Shrink, Signal Worsening Global Tech Demand

December 19, 2022

Taiwan’s export orders often arrive two to three months ahead of actual exports as a leading sign of demand for high-tech goods and Asian exports


An engineer holds a chip while posing for a photo
The Taiwanese government forecasts that export orders will decrease between 14.5% and 17.6% in November. Photo: Reuters

 

A poll released on Monday indicated that Taiwan’s export orders likely decreased once more in November as the global market for the island’s technology-related products slowed more quickly than it had in October.

A survey of 18 economists by Reuters produced a median prediction that export orders would decrease 11.2% from the previous year. Forecasts for a contraction ranged from 6.26% to 20%.

Taiwan’s export orders, which are a leading indicator of the demand for technology globally, dropped 6.3% in October, falling more sharply than anticipated due to sluggish consumer demand amid high inflation and ad-hoc interest rate hikes.

 

Also on AF: Taiwan to Fine Foxconn After Unauthorised Chinese Investment

 

The Taiwanese government forecasts that export orders will decrease between 14.5% and 17.6% in November compared to the same month last year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the largest contract chip manufacturer in the world, and other manufacturers on the island play a significant role in the global supply chain for tech giants like Apple.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

