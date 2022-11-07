fbpx

Type to search

China

China Unveils New Anti-Drone Defence System – Global Times

November 7, 2022

The new system is designed to protect against low-flying and small drones which are a key feature of the modern battlefield


The bogging down of Russian armed forces in its war in Ukraine has spurred China to develop smarter, more powerful drones, the South China Morning Post reported.
China's new anti-drone defence system was developed by Second Academy of the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC). Photo: Reuters.

 

China unveiled a new anti-drone defence system at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, the Global Times reported.

The new system is designed to protect against low-flying and small drones which are a key feature of the modern battlefield, said the report, and was developed by the Second Academy of the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC).

Read the full report: Global Times

 

Read more:

Apple Warns Covid Curbs in China Have Hit iPhone Output

China Confirms Order of 140 Airbus Jets Worth $17 Billion

China’s Xpeng Unveils New Flying Car Prototype – Insider

 

Tags:

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

You Might also Like

China Reuses Secret Spaceplane, One Still in Flight - Forbes
China Reuses Secret Spaceplane, One Still in Flight - Forbes
China Shuts World’s Biggest Electronics Market Due to Covid
China Shuts World’s Biggest Electronics Market Due to Covid
UK Stops Vision Technology Sale to Chinese Company
UK Stops Vision Technology Sale to Chinese Company
CATL Shares Plunge on Reports of $5bn Expansion in Mexico, US
CATL Shares Plunge on Reports of $5bn Expansion in Mexico, US
logo

China

China Joint Ventures Aim to Control Tech Giants’ Assets – RFA
China Joint Ventures Aim to Control Tech Giants’ Assets – RFA
Jim Pollard 07 Nov 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com