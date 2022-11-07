China Unveils New Anti-Drone Defence System – Global Times

The new system is designed to protect against low-flying and small drones which are a key feature of the modern battlefield

China unveiled a new anti-drone defence system at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, the Global Times reported.

The new system is designed to protect against low-flying and small drones which are a key feature of the modern battlefield, said the report, and was developed by the Second Academy of the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC).

Read the full report: Global Times

