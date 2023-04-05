fbpx

Taiwan’s Foxconn Posts Revenue Rise But Warns on Outlook

April 5, 2023

The Apple iPhone manufacturer said it was bracing itself for a sales slump despite record revenue in the first quarter of the year


The Foxconn logo is seen on a glass door at its office building in Taipei
The Foxconn logo is seen on a glass door at its office building in Taipei. The fine on Foxconn can be reduced at the Taiwanese government's discretion. Photo: Reuters

 

Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and major Apple iPhone assembler, saw its first quarter revenue rise 3.9% year-on-year, it revealed on Wednesday, but then warned that sales for the current quarter would be down.

Revenue last month reached the third highest on record for March at $13.14 billion, though that represented a 21.1% year-on-year fall, the company said in a statement.

The rise in sales for the first three months of the year, to $47 million, was a fresh record high for the same period, and in line with previous guidance, Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said.

 

Also on AF: India Emits Record CO2 in Fastest Power Output Rise in 33 Years

 

For smart consumer electronics products, which includes smartphones, revenue in March declined due to new product launches in the same period last year.

The outlook for the second quarter is expected to decrease on a quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year basis, the company said, coming off a high base from an “unseasonally strong pull-in in the first half of last year which occurred as the components shortage from 2021 eased”.

The company will report first quarter earnings on May 11 when it will also give an update on its outlook for the current quarter and full year.

More than half of Foxconn’s revenue comes from consumer electronics.

Foxconn shares have risen 4.1% so far this year, lagging the broader Taiwan market which is up 12.2%.

The market was closed on Wednesday for a holiday in Taiwan.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

