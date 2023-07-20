fbpx

Taj Mahal Flood Puts Focus on India’s Weak Planning – Nikkei

July 20, 2023

Indians are questioning the government’s disaster management and slack response to global warming after monsoon rains wreaked havoc, and damage of $2 billion, in the country’s north


Floods lap at the Taj Mahal for first time in 45 years.
A priest walks in floodwaters at a Hindu temple in front of the historic Taj Mahal as the Yamuna river overflows after heavy rains, in Agra, India on July 18, 2023 (Reuters).

 

As floodwaters from the swollen Yamuna River lap at the outer walls of India’s most famous building, the exquisite white-marble Taj Mahal, for the first time in 45 years, Indians are beginning to question both the Modi government’s disaster management and its lethargic response to global warming, according to a report by Nikkei, which said heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc, displacing tens of thousands, causing roads to cave in, homes to collapse, and killing scores in the country’s north.

An early estimate of flood damage in the north by State Bank of India has put economic losses at nearly $2 billion, the report said, while conservationists and urban planners say the country needs to do better to protect people and infrastructure from extreme weather events caused by global warming, given they are becoming “the new normal”. Climate change, it said, “receives relatively little attention from most Indian politicians and has yet to become a major poll issue in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.”

Read the full report: Nikkei Asia.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

