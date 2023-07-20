Taj Mahal Flood Puts Focus on India’s Weak Planning – Nikkei

Indians are questioning the government’s disaster management and slack response to global warming after monsoon rains wreaked havoc, and damage of $2 billion, in the country’s north

As floodwaters from the swollen Yamuna River lap at the outer walls of India’s most famous building, the exquisite white-marble Taj Mahal, for the first time in 45 years, Indians are beginning to question both the Modi government’s disaster management and its lethargic response to global warming, according to a report by Nikkei, which said heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc, displacing tens of thousands, causing roads to cave in, homes to collapse, and killing scores in the country’s north.

An early estimate of flood damage in the north by State Bank of India has put economic losses at nearly $2 billion, the report said, while conservationists and urban planners say the country needs to do better to protect people and infrastructure from extreme weather events caused by global warming, given they are becoming “the new normal”. Climate change, it said, “receives relatively little attention from most Indian politicians and has yet to become a major poll issue in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.”

