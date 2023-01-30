fbpx

Type to search

India

India Plans to Enforce Emergency Law to Ramp Up Coal Usage

January 30, 2023

The government will work to relieve debt strain on power plants to make them fully functional in preparation for expected record consumption this year.


China imported a record amount of discounted Russian coal in August 2022.
India will use an emergency law to force coal plants to ramp up production. File photo from Dec 5, 2019 by Reuters.

 

India plans to activate an emergency law next month to make power plants maximise their production of imported coal, two government sources said.

The government will work to relieve the debt strain on power plants to make them fully functional in preparation for expected record consumption this year.

Many Indian coal-fired plants, including those those owned by Adani Power and Tata Power in India’s western Gujarat state, have not operated at full capacity in the recent years because they have found it difficult to compete with power generated from cheap domestic coal.

Also on AF: Adani Group’s Market Meltdown Hits $70 Billion Despite Rebuttal

 

Federal power ministry officials will work with those involved in debt restructuring of financially stressed power plants to make them functional, the sources said.

The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

India expects its power plants to burn about 8% more coal in the financial year ending March 2024, with increased economic activity and erratic weather to continue boost growth in demand for power.

India’s industrial western states Maharashtra and Gujarat, which have registered a steep rise in power demand in recent months, demanded invocation of the law, the sources said. The law is being invoked for the second time in as many years.

  • Reuters, with additional editing from Alfie Habershon

 

Read more:

 

India Planning to Classify Clean Tech to Attract Investors

 

Rising Uptake of EVs Spurs Rethink of India’s Fuel Demand

 

Indian Billionaire Adani Says He’s Addicted to ChatGPT – CNN

 

Tags:

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

You Might also Like

Bankers on Adani's $2.5Bn Share Sale Mull Delay, Price Cut
Bankers on Adani's $2.5Bn Share Sale Mull Delay, Price Cut
Indian Regulators to Probe Adani Group After $50 Billion Rout
Indian Regulators to Probe Adani Group After $50 Billion Rout
Adani Shares Plunge 20%, Hindenburg Says 'Sue in US if Serious'
Adani Shares Plunge 20%, Hindenburg Says 'Sue in US if Serious'
Adani Mulling Action Against ‘Malicious’ Hindenburg Report
Adani Mulling Action Against ‘Malicious’ Hindenburg Report
logo

India

Adani Group’s Market Meltdown Hits $70 Billion Despite Rebuttal
Adani Group’s Market Meltdown Hits $70 Billion Despite Rebuttal
Jim Pollard 30 Jan 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com