fbpx

Type to search

New Energy

Tesla Begins Making Battery Megapacks in Shanghai

January 6, 2025

The Shanghai Megapack facility, completed in December, is projected to produce about 10,000 Megapack units a year – 40 GWh of annual capacity.


Tesla megapack in use in The Victoria Big Battery renewable energy storage park in Victoria, Australia
Tesla Megapacks are seen in this aerial shot in The Victoria Big Battery renewable energy storage park in Victoria, Australia. Image: Screenshot / Tesla.com.

 

While Tesla founder Elon Musk continues to make headlines in a flurry of political developments in the US and elsewhere, the company’s battery business appears to be chugging along nicely, with trial production beginning at its Shanghai Megapack factory, and record energy storage deployments in 2024.

The Shanghai Megapack facility, in Lin-gang Special Area near Tesla’s EV factory, is the company’s second after its Megafactory in Lathrop, California.

The Chinese factory is projected to produce about 10,000 Megapack units a year – 40 GWh of annual capacity, according to the company, which said the 200,000 square metre factory was completed in seven months days before the end of the 2024.

Tesla Megapacks – in a field surrounded by snow (Tesla image).

The group’s energy storage business, involving both Megapacks and Powerwalls, brought in $2.376 billion in revenue in the third quarter, which was a 52% year-on-year increase, with a profit margin of 30%, it said. Results for the full year are due later this month.

All up, the group deployed over 31 GWh of energy storage in 2024 – more than double the amount in 2023. Its batteries were used in major energy storage projects in Western Australia and Queensland.

The results were positive not only for Australia’s transition to renewable energy and a more flexible power grid, but good news also for Tesla, given the sale of its electric vehicles has cooled a wee bit.

Tesla says its Megapacks are now operating in more than 60 countries, and that 800,000 Powerwalls units have been installed around the world.

 

  • Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE: 

Tesla Sees Record Year in China Despite First Global Sales Slump

Tesla’s Six-Seat Model Y Plan to Take on China Rivals – Reuters

Tesla Sets up Insurance Firm in Beijing, May Sell EV Policies

Musk May Build China Data Centre for Tesla Self Driving System

In U-Turn, Elon Musk Says US Tariffs on Chinese EVs ‘Not Good’

Musk Offered to Launch Robotaxis in China for FSD Approval

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Chinese Officials 'Asked Fund Managers to Block Stock Selling'
Chinese Officials 'Asked Fund Managers to Block Stock Selling'
China Scrambles to Bolster the Yuan and Sliding Markets
China Scrambles to Bolster the Yuan and Sliding Markets
US Considering Restrictions, Potential Bans on Chinese Drones
US Considering Restrictions, Potential Bans on Chinese Drones
Australian Law Seeks to Curb Multinational Tax Avoidance - ABC
Australian Law Seeks to Curb Multinational Tax Avoidance - ABC
logo

New Energy

China Ponders Export Curbs on Lithium Tech, EV Batteries
China Ponders Export Curbs on Lithium Tech, EV Batteries
Jim Pollard 03 Jan 2025
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com