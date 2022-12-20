Tesla Buyers Bailing Because of Musk, the ‘Troll’ – CNET

Buyers who ordered cars from Tesla have been ringing up to cancel their purchase of electric vehicles because of Elon Musk’s “toxic behaviour” and “chaotic” leadership style since he took over Twitter, according to a report by CNET, which said a poll by YouGov found that opinions about Tesla among car buyers had shifted radically over the past two months.
Big advertisers have bailed on Twitter, while Tesla’s shares have plummeted more than 33% since the Twitter deal was finalized on October 27, it said, while many users are reportedly look at alternate social media site ‘Post’.
