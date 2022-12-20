fbpx

Type to search

Market Insights

Tesla Buyers Bailing Because of Musk, the ‘Troll’ – CNET

December 20, 2022

Buyers have been cancelling orders to buy Tesla electric vehicles because of Elon Musk’s “toxic behaviour” since he took over Twitter, a new report says


Elon Musk's "chaotic" and "toxic" leadership of Twitter has led to buyers ditching both Twitter and Tesla, a new report says.
Elon Musk's "chaotic" and "toxic" leadership of Twitter has led to buyers ditching both Twitter and Tesla, a new report says. File photo: Reuters.

 

Buyers who ordered cars from Tesla have been ringing up to cancel their purchase of electric vehicles because of Elon Musk’s “toxic behaviour” and “chaotic” leadership style since he took over Twitter, according to a report by CNET, which said a poll by YouGov found that opinions about Tesla among car buyers had shifted radically over the past two months.

Big advertisers have bailed on Twitter, while Tesla’s shares have plummeted more than 33% since the Twitter deal was finalized on October 27, it said, while many users are reportedly look at alternate social media site ‘Post’.

Read the full report: CNET.

 

ALSO SEE:

CCP Asked Elon Musk Not to Sell Starlink in China – The Verge

 

Tesla’s China-Made Sales Smash Record After Factory Upgrade

 

Musk’s SpaceX Sets Launch Record With Latest Starlink Liftoff

 

China’s Military Fears Elon Musk’s Starlink – PLA Daily

 

US Lauds SpaceX Shutdown of Russian EM Attack – Defense News

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Xiaomi Lays Off 10% of Staff Amid China Covid Crisis
Xiaomi Lays Off 10% of Staff Amid China Covid Crisis
Asia Stocks Slip on BOJ’s Shock Move, China’s Covid Crisis
Asia Stocks Slip on BOJ’s Shock Move, China’s Covid Crisis
Evergrande's Services Unit Stake Falls After Forced Selling
Evergrande's Services Unit Stake Falls After Forced Selling
World Bank Cuts China Growth Forecast For 2022 And 2023
World Bank Cuts China Growth Forecast For 2022 And 2023
logo

Market Insights

US to Ban Use of TikTok App on Government Devices
US to Ban Use of TikTok App on Government Devices
Jim Pollard 20 Dec 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com