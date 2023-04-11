fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Tesla Facing US Lawsuit Over Alleged Privacy Intrusion

April 11, 2023

The lawsuit, lodged at a California court, came after a report that Tesla employees shared videos and images recorded by customers’ car cameras between 2019 and 2022


The lawsuit, lodged at a California court, came after a report that Tesla employees shared videos and images recorded by customers' car cameras between 2019 and 2022.
Tesla vehicles are shown at a sales centre in Vista, Calif on June 3, 2022. Reuters file photo.

 

A Tesla owner in California has sued the electric carmaker in a prospective class-action lawsuit that accuses the company of violating customers’ privacy.

The lawsuit was lodged at a US District Court in northern California last Friday after a Reuters report that groups of Tesla employees shared videos and images recorded by customers’ car cameras between 2019 and 2022 via an internal messaging system.

The lawsuit, filed by Henry Yeh, a San Francisco resident who owns a Tesla Model Y, alleges that Tesla employees were able to access the images and videos – some described as “highly invasive” – for their “tasteless and tortious entertainment” and “the humiliation of those surreptitiously recorded.”

ALSO SEE:

Tesla Workers Shared Images Recorded by Customers’ Cars

 

Privacy ‘violated’

“Like anyone would be, Mr Yeh was outraged at the idea that Tesla’s cameras can be used to violate his family’s privacy, which the California Constitution scrupulously protects,” Jack Fitzgerald, an attorney representing Yeh, said in a statement.

“Tesla needs to be held accountable for these invasions and for misrepresenting its lax privacy practices to him and other Tesla owners,” Fitzgerald said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The lawsuit condemned the Tesla employees’ alleged conduct as “particularly egregious” and “highly offensive.” It said Yeh was filing the complaint “against Tesla on behalf of himself, similarly-situated class members, and the general public.”

The complaint said the prospective class-action suit would include individuals who owned or leased a Tesla within the past four years.

The report alleged that some Tesla employees could see customers “doing laundry and really intimate things. We could see their kids,” citing a former employee.

“Indeed, parents’ interest in their children’s privacy is one of the most fundamental liberty interests society recognizes,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit asks the court “to enjoin Tesla from engaging in its wrongful behaviour, including violating the privacy of customers and others, and to recover actual and punitive damages.”

 

  • Reuters with additional edits by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Tesla to Make Energy Storage Batteries at New Shanghai Plant

 

Elon Musk Seen Hoping to Meet China PM on Next Visit

 

Musk, Experts Call for Pause on Training of Powerful AI Systems

 

Tesla’s China Sales Off The Pace as Price-Cut Boost Fades

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Beijing Unveils Sweeping Laws to Regulate ChatGPT-Like AI Tech
Beijing Unveils Sweeping Laws to Regulate ChatGPT-Like AI Tech
Australia and China Move to Resolve Barley Trade Row
Australia and China Move to Resolve Barley Trade Row
Consumer and Factory Prices Drop in China as Demand Sinks
Consumer and Factory Prices Drop in China as Demand Sinks
Baidu Sues Apple, App Developers Over Ernie Bot Imposters
Baidu Sues Apple, App Developers Over Ernie Bot Imposters
logo

Electric Vehicles

Price War Fails to Fire Up China’s Car Sales in March
Price War Fails to Fire Up China’s Car Sales in March
Vishakha Saxena 10 Apr 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com