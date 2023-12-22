fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Tesla Gains $31m Shanghai Land For New Megapack Battery Plant

December 22, 2023

Tesla paid 222.42 million yuan ($31.13 million) for use rights to a 19.7-hectare (48.7 acres) plot in Shanghai for $31.13 million


A Tesla sign is seen at its factory in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters

 

Tesla launched a new megapack battery plant in China on Wednesday after acquiring land in Shanghai, Chinese state media has reported.

The project will be capable of producing 10,000 megapacks per year, starting from the the fourth quarter of 2024, state media Xinhua reported.

Tesla paid 222.42 million yuan ($31.13 million) for use rights to a 19.7-hectare (48.7 acres) plot, a separate government statement said on Thursday.

 

Also on AF: US May Hike Tariffs on Chinese EVs, Other Goods – WSJ

 

Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2024, Xinhua said, adding that the site is near an existing Tesla plant producing Model 3 and Model Y cars.

Tesla describes megapack as a “powerful battery that provides energy storage and support, helping to stabilize the grid and prevent outages.”

The US electric vehicle (EV)-maker is hoping to lower the cost of the lithium-ion battery by utilising China’s battery supply chain.

The Shanghai plant is a “milestone project” for Tesla, Xinhua quoted the carmaker as saying.

Tesla said in April that it would start construction in the third quarter of this year with production expected to begin in the second quarter of next year.

The US electric vehicle manufacturer’s gigafactory in Shanghai is producing with annual capacity of 1.1 million units. Tesla has indicated it wants to expand its EV capacity in Shanghai, which would require regulatory approval.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

 

US Rules to Limit Chinese Access to EV Tax Credits Announced

 

France’s Green EV Push Cuts China-Made Cars From Subsidies

 

Tesla’s China-Made Monthly Sales Slip 18% Year-on-Year

 

Tesla Sues China Chip Designer for ‘Stealing Tech Secrets’

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

China Tightens Rules for Non-Bank Payment Firms Like Alipay
China Tightens Rules for Non-Bank Payment Firms Like Alipay
China’s Nio to Launch Affordable EV brand Firefly in Europe
China’s Nio to Launch Affordable EV brand Firefly in Europe
Nissan to Export China-Made EVs in R&D Deal With Top University
Nissan to Export China-Made EVs in R&D Deal With Top University
China Drafts Contingency Plan for Data Security Incidents
China Drafts Contingency Plan for Data Security Incidents
logo

Electric Vehicles

China’s BYD Plans EV Production Base in Hungary
China’s BYD Plans EV Production Base in Hungary
Jim Pollard 22 Dec 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com