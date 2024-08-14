Thailand’s Top Court Dismisses Prime Minister Srettha – AP

Thailand’s Constitutional Court dismissed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for a serious ethical violation on Wednesday, according to a report by Associated Press, which noted that this is the second ruling this month that has rocked the country’s political scene.
The decision comes just a week after the court ordered the main opposition party, Move Forward, to be dissolved, and banned its top executives from politics for 10 years.
Srettha was held responsible for appointing Pichet Chuenban, a lawyer who was jailed for six months in 2008 for allegedly attempting to bribe a judge, as a minister in the PM’s Office in a reshuffle in April, it said. “The court voted 5:4 against Srettha and the ruling removed him from office immediately.”
ALSO SEE: Japanese PM Kishida Says He Will Resign Next Month
Pichit resigned from the post after weeks because of controversy over his appointment, but the court said while Pichit had served his term in jail, his behaviour had been ruled by the Supreme Court to be dishonest.
Phumtham Wechayachai of Pheu Thai Party is expected to become acting prime minister before a vote on the position is decided by Parliament.
Read the full report: Associated Press.
ALSO SEE:
Top Court Dissolves Thailand’s Most Popular Political Party
Rush for Thailand’s $14-Billion Handout Scheme Hit by Glitches
Thai Economy Rocked by Factory Closures, Cheap Chinese Imports
Scamming Compounds in SE Asia Stole $64 Billion in 2023: Report
Thai Economy Recovering, But Clouds Linger Over Poll Outcome
Shadow of Thailand’s Military Hangs Over Latest Election Win