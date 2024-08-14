fbpx

Thailand’s Top Court Dismisses Prime Minister Srettha – AP

August 14, 2024

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was dismissed from office by the country’s top court on Wednesday for appointing a former convict to a top-level post earlier this year


Thai PM Srettha Thavisin has been dismissed after less than a year in office (Reuters pic from Dec 2023).

 

Thailand’s Constitutional Court dismissed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for a serious ethical violation on Wednesday, according to a report by Associated Press, which noted that this is the second ruling this month that has rocked the country’s political scene.

The decision comes just a week after the court ordered the main opposition party, Move Forward, to be dissolved, and banned its top executives from politics for 10 years.

Srettha was held responsible for appointing Pichet Chuenban, a lawyer who was jailed for six months in 2008 for allegedly attempting to bribe a judge, as a minister in the PM’s Office in a reshuffle in April, it said. “The court voted 5:4 against Srettha and the ruling removed him from office immediately.”

 

ALSO SEE: Japanese PM Kishida Says He Will Resign Next Month

 

Pichit resigned from the post after weeks because of controversy over his appointment, but the court said while Pichit had served his term in jail, his behaviour had been ruled by the Supreme Court to be dishonest.

Phumtham Wechayachai of Pheu Thai Party is expected to become acting prime minister before a vote on the position is decided by Parliament.

Read the full report: Associated Press.

 

ALSO SEE:

Top Court Dissolves Thailand’s Most Popular Political Party

Rush for Thailand’s $14-Billion Handout Scheme Hit by Glitches

Thai Economy Rocked by Factory Closures, Cheap Chinese Imports

Scamming Compounds in SE Asia Stole $64 Billion in 2023: Report

Thai Economy Recovering, But Clouds Linger Over Poll Outcome

Shadow of Thailand’s Military Hangs Over Latest Election Win

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

