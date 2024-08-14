Thailand’s Top Court Dismisses Prime Minister Srettha – AP

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was dismissed from office by the country’s top court on Wednesday for appointing a former convict to a top-level post earlier this year

Thailand’s Constitutional Court dismissed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for a serious ethical violation on Wednesday, according to a report by Associated Press, which noted that this is the second ruling this month that has rocked the country’s political scene.

The decision comes just a week after the court ordered the main opposition party, Move Forward, to be dissolved, and banned its top executives from politics for 10 years.

Srettha was held responsible for appointing Pichet Chuenban, a lawyer who was jailed for six months in 2008 for allegedly attempting to bribe a judge, as a minister in the PM’s Office in a reshuffle in April, it said. “The court voted 5:4 against Srettha and the ruling removed him from office immediately.”

Pichit resigned from the post after weeks because of controversy over his appointment, but the court said while Pichit had served his term in jail, his behaviour had been ruled by the Supreme Court to be dishonest.

Phumtham Wechayachai of Pheu Thai Party is expected to become acting prime minister before a vote on the position is decided by Parliament.

Read the full report: Associated Press.

