Rush for Thailand’s $14-Billion Handout Scheme Hit by Glitches

Over 10 million Thais apply to join contentious ‘digital wallet’ scheme, causing the public registration system to overload on Thursday

The Thai government’s contentious plan to give 10,000 baht – $282 – to tens of millions of citizens has hit trouble right from the start on Thursday.

With over 10 million people rushing to sign up on the opening day to get a “digital wallet”, loaded with that much cash, it was perhaps no surprise that the registration portal would be swamped.

That’s exactly what happened, with a deluge of people seeking to log on married by technical glitches, although Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat denied the system crashed.

By early afternoon, 10.5 million people had applied to join the scheme but millions more could not access the sign-on portal, and complained that they did not receive text message passcodes to complete the process.

The government has bet heavily on its 500 billion baht ($14 billion) digital wallet to stimulate an economy struggling from high household debt and weak spending, but the scheme has been delayed for many months due to uncertainty over its funding sources.

Critics, including respected economists and some former central bank governors, have complained the scheme was short-sighted and fiscally risky – claims which the Pheu Thai coalition government rejects.

“It’s normal to have problems on the first day, but we are doing our best,” Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, the programme’s biggest advocate, said.

The lower house late on Wednesday approved an additional 122 billion baht for the 2024 fiscal year to help fund the digital wallet, but Senate and royal endorsement is still required.

The programme is due to be launched in two months and entails transferring 10,000 baht of credit to users via a smartphone application, to be spent in their localities within six months.

Millions of retailers are expected to apply and join the scheme, from major malls and supermarket chains to noodle vendors and family-run convenience stores.

The Finance Ministry expects the economy to grow 2.7%,this year, supported by tourism and exports, while the government believes the handout programme could add 1.2 to 1.8 percentage points to growth next year.

Srettha said the policy’s objective was to stimulate regional economic activity, so that it not be concentrated in cities.

About half of Thailand’s population live in urban areas, according to the World Bank.

Of the 50 million people eligible, the government expects an uptake of 45 million. Thais who earn more than 840,000 baht per year or have 500,000 baht ($14,077) in their bank accounts are not eligible.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

