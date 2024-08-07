fbpx

Type to search

Southeast Asia

Top Court Dissolves Thailand’s Most Popular Political Party

August 7, 2024

Thailand’s top court has scrapped the Move Forward Party and banned its leaders for 10 years, in a ruling that shows the country’s bitter political divisions remain unresolved


Bunfight over Thailand's new government continues in Bangkok after court suspends Pita, leader of the poll-winning party.
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat has been banned from politics for 10 years (Reuters photo from July 2023).

 

Thailand’s stark political divisions intensified on Wednesday when the country’s top court ordered the dissolution of Move Forward, a popular progressive party that won the most seats in the 2023 national election.

The verdict to dissolve the Move Forward Party stems from its campaign to amend the lese majeste law which protects the monarchy from criticism. In a unanimous ruling, the Constitutional Court said Move Forward was guilty of “undermining the monarchy.”

The decision to ban the party and its executives is likely to see most of its MPs regroup in a new party. But some analysts fear it could spur more political turbulence, as rulings on other potentially serious cases loom in coming weeks, which could disrupt the current ruling coalition headed by Pheu Thai Party.

 

ALSO SEE: Rush to Buy Chips Lifts China’s Imports But Exports Softer in July

 

The disbandment of Move Forward is a setback for major political parties, which remain embroiled in a tumultuous two-decade battle for power with an influential nexus of conservatives, old money families and royalist generals.

The decision comes six months after the same court ordered Move Forward to drop its plan to reform a law on royal insults, ruling it was unconstitutional and risked undermining Thailand’s system of governance with the king as head of state. Move Forward denies that.

Though the dissolution is likely to anger millions of young and urban voters who backed Move Forward and its progressive agenda, the ruling was not a shock, given Thailand’s recent history of dissolving parties opposed by military leaders and the country’s influential elite.

 

Cracks in ruling coalition

Some analysts expect the impact to be limited, as only 11 of the party’s current and former executives were banned from politics for 10 years.

That means 143 of its lawmakers will keep their seats and are likely to reconvene under under a new banner, as they did in 2020, when predecessor Future Forward was disbanded over a campaign funding violation.

If all join the same party, it would be the biggest in parliament and would be expected to continue a progressive agenda that includes reform of the military and undoing big business monopolies. Those policies were reasons why its conservative rivals moved to block it from forming a government last year.

The decision comes at critical juncture in Thai politics, with cracks appearing also in an uneasy truce between the royalist establishment and its longtime rival Pheu Thai, the third incarnation of a populist party founded by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The Constitutional Court will next week decide on a case brought by 40 conservative former senators seeking to dismiss Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin over his appointment to cabinet of a lawyer who served time in jail.

Srettha, a former real estate tycoon, denies wrongdoing and says the appointment was above board.

His case is among factors that have heightened political uncertainty and roiled financial markets, with the prospect of political upheaval if he is removed.

A new premier would need to be voted on by parliament, potentially pitting Pheu Thai against coalition partners and leading to a shakeup of the governing alliance and realignment of cabinet and policies.

 

  • Jim Pollard with Reuters.

 

ALSO SEE:

Rush for Thailand’s $14-Billion Handout Scheme Hit by Glitches

Thai Economy Rocked by Factory Closures, Cheap Chinese Imports

Scamming Compounds in SE Asia Stole $64 Billion in 2023: Report

Thai Economy Recovering, But Clouds Linger Over Poll Outcome

Shadow of Thailand’s Military Hangs Over Latest Election Win

China’s Hozon Taps Thailand to Make EVs For Southeast Asia

Apple in Negotiations to Manufacture MacBooks in Thailand

Elon Musk’s Tesla Launches Two EV Models in Thailand

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Memory Breakthrough Could Slash AI Energy Use – LS
Memory Breakthrough Could Slash AI Energy Use – LS
Nikkei Rallies Again on BoJ Boost, China Data Lifts Hang Seng
Nikkei Rallies Again on BoJ Boost, China Data Lifts Hang Seng
Rush to Buy Chips Lifts China's Imports But Exports Softer in July
Rush to Buy Chips Lifts China's Imports But Exports Softer in July
China Puts 18 Satellites in Orbit in Bid to Rival Starlink
China Puts 18 Satellites in Orbit in Bid to Rival Starlink
logo

Southeast Asia

India Turns Down BYD’s $1-Billion EV, Battery Plant Proposal
India Turns Down BYD’s $1-Billion EV, Battery Plant Proposal
Vishakha Saxena 24 Jul 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com