TikTok Doubles Ad Revenue As Western Platforms Decline – NYT

Chinese social media app TikTok is enjoying soaring ad revenue even as digital advertising is slumping in a global economic slowdown, The New York Times reported.
TikTok is on track to generate close to $10 billion in ad revenue this year, said the report, eclipsing the likes of Twitter and Snapchat, with close competitor YouTube reporting its first decline in ad revenue for three years.
Read the full report: The New York Times.
