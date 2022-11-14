fbpx

TikTok Doubles Ad Revenue As Western Platforms Decline – NYT

November 14, 2022

TikTok is on track to generate close to $10 billion in ad revenue this year, eclipsing the likes of Twitter and Snapchat, NYT said


Chinese social media app TikTok is enjoying soaring ad revenue even as digital advertising is slumping in a global economic slowdown, The New York Times reported.

TikTok is on track to generate close to $10 billion in ad revenue this year, said the report, eclipsing the likes of Twitter and Snapchat, with close competitor YouTube reporting its first decline in ad revenue for three years.

Read the full report: The New York Times.

 

TikTok Owner Bytedance Makes New Share Buyback Offer to Staff

 

US Lawmakers, TikTok Close in on Data Security Deal

 

YouTube to Give Creators More Cash in Bid to Match TikTok

 

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

