fbpx

Type to search

Cyber Security

TikTok Staff Spied on UK Journo Through Her Cat’s Account – BBC

May 7, 2023

Short video app TikTok, already under scrutiny across the world, informed the journalist last year that four of its employees had spied on her data to track down leaks


China's flags are seen near a TikTok logo in this illustration picture
TikTok informed Financial Times journalist Cristina Criddle that the employees had acted without authority. Photo: Reuters

 

Short video app TikTok, already under scrutiny across the world for allegedly tracking user data, informed a UK-based journalist last year that four of its employees had spied on her personal usage data to track down leaks, the BBC reported.

TikTok informed Financial Times journalist Cristina Criddle that the employees had acted without authority, but did not share any information on how long she was tracked. Cristina informed BBC that she used TikTok using the name of her cat and did not mention her name or occupation in her profile description.

Read the full story: BBC

 

Also read:

TikTok Facing US Ban if Chinese Owners Don’t Sell Stakes

Beijing Slams US for TikTok CEO’s ‘Hostile’ Congress Hearing

China’s TikTok Fined $5.4m Over Online Tracking Breach

ByteDance Staff Read Reporters’ TikTok Data to Track Leaks

European Commission Bans TikTok on Staff Phones – BBC

China Accessed Data of TikTok’s US Users – BuzzFeed

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

China Plans Rules to Regulate Data Flows From Smart Cars
China Plans Rules to Regulate Data Flows From Smart Cars
Taiwan Invasion 'Could Wipe Off up to $1 Trillion Per Year'
Taiwan Invasion 'Could Wipe Off up to $1 Trillion Per Year'
US Chip Sanctions Have Hardly Impacted China's AI Capability
US Chip Sanctions Have Hardly Impacted China's AI Capability
China Says 'Unforeseen' Dust Pile-Up Behind Idle Mars Rover
China Says 'Unforeseen' Dust Pile-Up Behind Idle Mars Rover
logo

Cyber Security

China Orders Check on Auditors to Ensure Data Secrecy – FT
China Orders Check on Auditors to Ensure Data Secrecy – FT
Jim Pollard 05 May 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com