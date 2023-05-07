TikTok Staff Spied on UK Journo Through Her Cat’s Account – BBC

Short video app TikTok, already under scrutiny across the world for allegedly tracking user data, informed a UK-based journalist last year that four of its employees had spied on her personal usage data to track down leaks, the BBC reported.
TikTok informed Financial Times journalist Cristina Criddle that the employees had acted without authority, but did not share any information on how long she was tracked. Cristina informed BBC that she used TikTok using the name of her cat and did not mention her name or occupation in her profile description.
BBC
