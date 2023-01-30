fbpx

US Edges Closer to Nationwide Ban of China’s TikTok – Gizmodo

January 30, 2023

US politicians ramp up pressure on the White House to ban the Chinese social media app entirely


TikTok has stopped hiring consultants to help the Chinese tech giant reach a security agreement with the United States, sources have revealed.
US politicians are ramping up pressure on the Biden Administration to ban the use of TikTok entirely. Reuters file image.

 

The US Congress, now controlled by the Republican Party, is ramping up pressure on the White House to ban TikTok, the Chinese short-video app, after putting forward legislation to curb its use, Gizmodo has reported.

The No TikTok on the United States Devices Act, which proposes not allowing the social media app on any handsets, was put forward by Senator Josh Hawley and Congressman Ken Buck, the report said, but added that the move “may face pushback from a divided Congress in the coming weeks”.

Read the full report: Gizmodo.

 

 

China’s TikTok Fined $5.4m Over Online Tracking Breach

 

India’s TikTok Ban ‘Incredibly Important’: US FCC – TechCrunch

 

TikTok Pauses Hiring for Security Deal With US Amid Rising Doubts

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

