US Edges Closer to Nationwide Ban of China’s TikTok – Gizmodo

US politicians ramp up pressure on the White House to ban the Chinese social media app entirely

The US Congress, now controlled by the Republican Party, is ramping up pressure on the White House to ban TikTok, the Chinese short-video app, after putting forward legislation to curb its use, Gizmodo has reported.

The No TikTok on the United States Devices Act, which proposes not allowing the social media app on any handsets, was put forward by Senator Josh Hawley and Congressman Ken Buck, the report said, but added that the move “may face pushback from a divided Congress in the coming weeks”.

