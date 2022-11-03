fbpx

TikTok Tells EU Users China Staff Can Access Data – Guardian

November 3, 2022

The social video app giant said staff must have access European user data to ensure the platform is “enjoyable and safe” 


TikTok said that staff based in in China, Singapore, Israel, Brazil, Canada and the US have access to European user data.
TikTok said that staff based in in China, Singapore, Israel, Brazil, Canada and the US have access to European user data. File photo: Reuters.

 

China’s TikTok told European users that their data can be accessed by its employees around the world, including China, the Guardian reported.

The social video app giant said that staff based in in China, Singapore, Israel, Brazil, Canada and the US have access to European user data, said the report, which is necessary to ensure the platform is “enjoyable and safe.”

Read the full report: The Guardian

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

