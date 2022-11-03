TikTok Tells EU Users China Staff Can Access Data – Guardian

The social video app giant said staff must have access European user data to ensure the platform is “enjoyable and safe”

China’s TikTok told European users that their data can be accessed by its employees around the world, including China, the Guardian reported.

The social video app giant said that staff based in in China, Singapore, Israel, Brazil, Canada and the US have access to European user data, said the report, which is necessary to ensure the platform is “enjoyable and safe.”

