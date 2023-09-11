TikTok’s $1.3bn EU Data Centres Plan to Dodge Bans – Wired

Project Clover, a plan to build three new data hubs in the EU, still might not be enough to avoid a Brussels regularity crackdown, analysts have warned

TikTok is spending $1.3 billion to build three new data centres, in Ireland and Denmark, to the keep the data of EU users within the union’s borders, Wired reported.

The plan, which TikTok has dubbed Project Clover, is a bid by the platform to stay within EU law on data transfers and counter claims it sends sensitive user data to China. But it may not be enough, some have warned, with suspicion of Chinese technology running deep in parts of the EU and in the UK, where senior intelligence officials have warned about Beijing’s growing threat in cyberspace.

By Sean O’Meara

