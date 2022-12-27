Tokyo Says Visitors From China Must do Covid Tests – Japan Times

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said all travellers from China will be tested for Covid-19 on arrival because people are getting worried about the huge surge of Covid on the mainland

Japan will tighten its border controls to visitors from China from Friday January 30 because the country has seen a huge surge in Covid infections, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said on Tuesday, according to a report by the Japan Times, which said all travellers from China will be tested for Covid-19 on arrival “because people in Japan are getting worried” about that and the fact that Chinese vaccines are seen as less effective against recent variants of the coronavirus compared to mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.

Under this “temporary measure”, the number of flights from China would be limited to four airports – Narita, Haneda, Kansai and Chubu, the report said, and arrivals who test positive would be required to quarantine at designated facilities for seven days, unless they are asymptomatic and test negative on the fifth day, which could see them let out at that point.

