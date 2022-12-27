fbpx

Tokyo Says Visitors From China Must do Covid Tests – Japan Times

December 27, 2022

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said all travellers from China will be tested for Covid-19 on arrival because people are getting worried about the huge surge of Covid on the mainland


Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Kishida said on Tuesday that all travellers from China would have to undergo Covid tests before and after arriving to cut the risk of bringing Covid into the country. Photo: Reuters.

 

Japan will tighten its border controls to visitors from China from Friday January 30 because the country has seen a huge surge in Covid infections, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said on Tuesday, according to a report by the Japan Times, which said all travellers from China will be tested for Covid-19 on arrival “because people in Japan are getting worried” about that and the fact that Chinese vaccines are seen as less effective against recent variants of the coronavirus compared to mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.

Under this “temporary measure”, the number of flights from China would be limited to four airports – Narita, Haneda, Kansai and Chubu, the report said, and arrivals who test positive would be required to quarantine at designated facilities for seven days, unless they are asymptomatic and test negative on the fifth day, which could see them let out at that point.

Read the full report: Japan Times.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

