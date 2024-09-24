fbpx

Type to search

China

Top China Economist Missing After Xi WhatsApp Comments – WSJ

September 24, 2024

Zhu Hengpeng allegedly criticised China’s president and his economic policies, and has now gone missing, the Wall Street Journal reported


Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China,
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on October 16, 2022. Photo: Reuters

 

A leading Chinese economist has disappeared from view after allegedly criticising President Xi Jinping in a private WeChat group, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Zhu Hengpeng, the deputy director at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), was arrested following remarks reportedly made that included veiled criticisms of Xi’s leadership and China’s struggling economy, the report continued.

Zhu, who has held senior positions at the academy for more than 10 years, has since been removed from his post and his name has disappeared from online directories, the story went on, following his last public appearance back in April.

The disappearance of Hengpeng is not an isolated incident. Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba Group Holdings, vanished from public view after criticising Chinese regulators in 2020 and only returned to public life last year.

Read the full story: The Wall Street Journal

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Missing Banker Bao Fan Resigns From China Renaissance – CNN

Two Executives From China’s Zhongzhi Missing After Collapse

Jack Ma’s Alipay Reign Officially Over, IPO Back on Track

‘Missing’ China Minister Qin Replaced After Weeks of Mystery

Missing Chinese Banker Bao Fan ‘Assisting Authorities in Probe’

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

US, EU Firms' Profits, Confidence in China Continue to Sink
US, EU Firms' Profits, Confidence in China Continue to Sink
Vietnam Leader To Lam In China For Rail, South China Sea Talks
Vietnam Leader To Lam In China For Rail, South China Sea Talks
US ‘Looking Closely’ at China Banks Over War Aid to Russia
US ‘Looking Closely’ at China Banks Over War Aid to Russia
Xi, Biden Talk About AI, Narcotics Amid Global Tensions – CNN
Xi, Biden Talk About AI, Narcotics Amid Global Tensions – CNN
logo

China

Hang Seng, China Stocks Leap on Policy Boosts; Nikkei Rallies
Hang Seng, China Stocks Leap on Policy Boosts; Nikkei Rallies
Sean O'Meara 24 Sep 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com