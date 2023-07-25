‘Missing’ China Minister Qin Replaced After Weeks of Mystery

Qin Gang’s disappearance and subsequent sacking has sparked questions about political transparency in China from analysts and diplomats

China has replaced ‘missing’ Foreign Minister Qin Gang after weeks of speculation after he disappeared from public view.

He was replaced on Tuesday by his predecessor Wang Yi, state media said, after he had not been seen in public since June 25 when he met visiting diplomats in Beijing.

Qin, 57, who only took up the job in December after a brief stint as envoy to the United States, then missed an international diplomatic summit in Indonesia and his ministry later said he was off work for unspecified health reasons, but the lack of detailed information fuelled a swirl of questions.

It also deepened suspicion about transparency and decision-making among the country’s cloistered leadership, analysts and diplomats said.

Wang, 69, who filled in for Qin during his absence, retakes the role he held between 2018 and 2022.

China’s foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment about reasons behind the switch.

It comes amid a flurry of international engagements and frayed ties with rival superpower the United States, which Beijing has described as at their lowest point since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The world’s two biggest economies are at odds over issues including Ukraine and Beijing’s close ties to Moscow, trade and technology disputes, and Taiwan, the democratic, self-ruled island which Beijing claims as its own.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

