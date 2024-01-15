fbpx

Type to search

Transport

Toyota Eyes 10.3 Million 2024 Production Target, Hybrid Boost

January 15, 2024

The Japanese automaker says it is confident chip shortages won’t hamper it manufacturing what will be a record number of vehicles this year


Japan's Toyota Motor Corp posted a worse than expected plunge in profit of 25% on Tuesday, as the carmaker battles a persistent shortage of semiconductors.
The Toyota logo is seen at the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China, 2021. Photo: Reuters

 

Japanese auto giant Toyota has set itself a target of 10.3 million vehicles rolling off its production lines this year, as it pins its hopes on more strong sales of its hybrid autos.

Toyota is renewing its record annual production target for a second consecutive year, the Nikkei reported on Monday, as it says the shortage of automotive semiconductors and other components is easing.

For the calendar year to December, the automaker says it aims to produce 3.4 million vehicles in Japan and 6.9 million vehicles overseas, the report said.

 

Also on AF: North Korea Hackers Share Networks With SE Asia Crime Gangs

 

The news comes after Toyota announced plans to accelerate its move into electric vehicles, with six new EV models being introduced in Europe over the next two to three years.

Toyota said it expected to sell more than 250,000 battery-powered vehicles annually in Europe by 2026, as it seeks steep growth in a market where it has long been overtaken by rivals.

Toyota also unveiled two new concepts for models that it plans to sell in the region later this decade.

One was a concept model for a battery-powered small SUV that it plans to launch in 2024 and the other was a concept for a sports crossover model that is scheduled for introduction in 2025.

Toyota is targeting sales of 1.5 million battery-powered vehicles a year globally by 2026.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Toyota Shuts Daihatsu Factories After Safety Tests Scandal – CNN

Toyota Hit by Double Safety Probe Blow, Shares Slump

Toyota Plans Expanded Electric Vehicle Line-up for Europe

Toyota Speeds Up India Push With Third $400m Plant

Toyota to Pump $8 Billion More Into US EV Battery Factory

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

EU Investigators in China to Probe EV-Makers BYD, Geely, SAIC
EU Investigators in China to Probe EV-Makers BYD, Geely, SAIC
Honda Planning $14 Billion Mega EV, Battery Plant in Canada
Honda Planning $14 Billion Mega EV, Battery Plant in Canada
China's Xiaomi Unveils Fast-Charging EV to Rival Tesla, Porsche
China's Xiaomi Unveils Fast-Charging EV to Rival Tesla, Porsche
Toyota Hit by Double Safety Probe Blow, Shares Slump
Toyota Hit by Double Safety Probe Blow, Shares Slump
logo

Transport

Global Trade Shrinks on Red Sea Woes But China Bucks the Trend
Global Trade Shrinks on Red Sea Woes But China Bucks the Trend
Vishakha Saxena 11 Jan 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com