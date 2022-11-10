fbpx

Trade Talks with Taiwan ‘Productive’, US Trade Office Says

November 10, 2022

The US Trade Representative’s office said the latest talks between Taiwan and officials from six US agencies went well, before they wound up in New York on Wednesday


The US and Taiwan have concluded their latest round of trade talks in New York, which the US Trade Rep's office said were 'productive'.
China opposes the US and Taiwan doing a trade agreement, arguing that the island should be part of China. This image shows US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei on August 3, 2022. Taiwan Presidential Office handout via Reuters.

 

The latest round of trade talks between Taiwan and the United States, which wound up in New York on Wednesday, were “productive”, according to the office of the US Trade Representative.

The meetings were part of the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, a programme opposed by China, which views self-governing Taiwan as its own territory.

“During the meetings, the two sides exchanged views on the key concepts to be addressed in several of the trade areas set out in the negotiating mandate for this new initiative,” USTR said in a statement.

The US delegation included representatives from USTR, the National Economic Council, the Department of Commerce, the Department of Treasury, the Small Business Administration, and the Food and Drug Administration, USTR said.

Both sides agreed to hold additional meetings “in the near future,” it said.

Washington and Taipei unveiled the framework in June days after the Biden administration excluded Taiwan from its Asia-focused economic plan designed to counter China’s growing influence.

It includes negotiations on 11 areas of trade, including trade facilitation, good regulatory practices, anti-corruption, agriculture, digital trade, labor, and the environment.

China has said it “firmly” opposes the new trade talks.

Despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, the United States has been keen to bolster support for Taiwan, especially as it faces increased political pressure from China to accept its sovereignty claims.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Taiwan Confident of ‘High Standard’ US Trade Agreement

 

China Reacts Angrily to US-Taiwan Trade Initiative

