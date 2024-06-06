TSMC’s new chairman has hailed hailed OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s $7-trillion plan to create new fabrication plants for artificial intelligence as “too aggressive for me to believe”

TSMC’s new chairman CC Wei “came out of the gates swinging” on his first day as the tech conglomerate’s new chairman, at the group’s 2024 shareholders’ meeting earlier this week, where he hailed OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s $7 trillion plan to create new fabrication plants for artificial intelligence as “too aggressive for me to believe”, according to a report by Tom’s Hardware, which noted that back in February, when Altman’s ambitious plan was revealed, Wei had insisted that [rival chipmakers] Samsung and Intel “have no way to compete with TSMC.”

Wei has taken over from Mark Liu, who was “reportedly forced to retire” last December because of delays and other problems at the company’s new plant in Arizona, it said, adding that Wei will have a lot on his plate as he will also have to deal with China’s desire to take over the island, which US officials have said could devastate America’s supply of critical tech components.

This had led to the revelation that the company’s advanced chipmaking machines are equipped with remote ‘kill’ switches that render them incapable of operated in the event of an invasion, while Wei has said that moving the company’s fabs off the island is not possible, partly because a lot of their key suppliers and partners are also on the island.

