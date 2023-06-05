fbpx

TSMC’s Tough Standards Could Hit Hunt for US Staff – Fortune

June 5, 2023

TSMC’s workplace culture has come in for criticism by former workers, but the tech giant says hiring of staff for its new facilities in Arizona is on track


TSMC has said hiring for its new US plants is on track despite some criticism on a hiring website.
TSMC’s US operations got a 27% approval rating in reviews from 91 former workers, according to a report by Fortune, which suggests many of these people would not encourage others to work there. File photo: Reuters.

 

Reviews on Glassdoor, where former staff can post anonymous reviews on companies, say America may not ready for TSMC, the world’s top manufacturer of computer chips, because it has a ‘harsh’ culture of long work hours, rigid standards and a months-long overseas training requirement that turns off potential prospective employees accustomed to accommodating and well-paid employers, according to report by Fortune, which said the insights posted on the website could challenge the Taiwanese tech giant’s goal of hiring 4,500 staff to work at two new foundries it is building in Arizona.

“TSMC’s US operations have earned a 27% approval rating on Glassdoor from 91 reviews”, which meant less than a third of these people would encourage others to work there, the report said, although the company has said hiring is on schedule and has taken on 2,000 staff for its new US plants, including 600 engineers, after introducing new policies “that suggest it’s trying to combat a reputation as an unsparing employer” to get the technicians it needs.

Read the full report: Fortune/Yahoo Finance.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

China Services Activity Speeds Up as Demand Recovers: Caixin
Binance Controlled Bank Accounts of 'Independent' US Crypto Arm
Israel Likely to Play Big Role in Reducing AI Risks: Altman
Vietnam Power Cuts Hit Samsung, Foxconn, Canon Factory Hubs
Biden Urged to Hit Back at China Over Micron Ban, Rally Allies
