US Agrees to $5bn Sale of F-35s to South Korea – AFP

September 14, 2023

The State Department told Congress on Wednesday it has agreed the sale of 25 of its top-of-the-line fighter jets – the F-35 – to South Korea


The US has agreed to sell a further 25 F-35s to South Korea, Congress was told on Wednesday.
The Lockheed Martin Lightning II F-35 fighter jet. Photo: Wikipedia.

 

The State Department has told Congress it approved the sale of 25 of its top-of-the-line fighter jets – the F-35 – to South Korea on Wednesday, according to a report by AFP, which said the deal includes engines and related equipment.

The sale “will improve the Republic of Korea’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing credible defence capability to deter aggression in the region and ensure interoperability with US forces,” the State Department said, adding that South Korea has operated F-35s for the past five years, and the proposed sale was not expected to alter the basic military balance in the region.

Read the full report: AFP.

 

Berlin Pulls Plug on Chinese Takeover of Satellite Startup

 

Australia Signs Strategic Partnership With Philippines – ABC

 

China-Russia Trade Booms as War Forces Moscow to Look East

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

