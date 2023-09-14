US Agrees to $5bn Sale of F-35s to South Korea – AFP

The State Department told Congress on Wednesday it has agreed the sale of 25 of its top-of-the-line fighter jets – the F-35 – to South Korea

The State Department has told Congress it approved the sale of 25 of its top-of-the-line fighter jets – the F-35 – to South Korea on Wednesday, according to a report by AFP, which said the deal includes engines and related equipment.

The sale “will improve the Republic of Korea’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing credible defence capability to deter aggression in the region and ensure interoperability with US forces,” the State Department said, adding that South Korea has operated F-35s for the past five years, and the proposed sale was not expected to alter the basic military balance in the region.

