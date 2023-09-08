fbpx

Type to search

Southeast Asia

Australia Signs Strategic Partnership With Philippines – ABC

September 8, 2023

Australian PM Anthony Albanese signed a strategic agreement with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Friday, which will see the two countries run joint naval patrols in the South China Sea


Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pose for a photo after signing a strategic partnership at Malacanang Palace in Manila on Friday Sept 8, 2023 (Reuters).
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pose for a photo after signing a strategic partnership at Malacanang Palace in Manila on Friday Sept 8, 2023 (Reuters).

 

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signed a strategic partnership agreement with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Friday, according to a report by Australia’s ABC News, which will see the two countries run joint naval patrols in the South China Sea. Australia already does naval patrols through the South China Sea, alongside allies like the United States.

Marcos expressed thanks to Albanese “for the strong support” he has shown to the Philippines, “where you have made very clear that the claims that are being made upon our Philippine maritime territory [by China] are not valid, have not been recognised and are not consistent with international law. To have friends like you, and partners like you, especially on that subject is very gratifying and encourages us to continue down that path,” the report quoted Marcos as saying.

Read the full report: ABC News.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Philippines Vows to Stay on Disputed Reef After Clashes – ST

 

Philippines Warns Beijing Over South China Sea Boats ‘Swarm’

 

Biden Confirms ‘Ironclad’ Security Ties With Philippines’ Marcos

 

Philippines Discusses Joint South China Sea Patrols with Australia

 

China Vessel Shot Laser to Blind Philippine Coast Guard – ABC

 

Philippines Eyes South China Sea Oil Despite Beijing Friction

 

Japan, Philippines Agree to Bolster Defence Cooperation

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Threat of More Chip Curbs Spurs Warnings on China Innovation
Threat of More Chip Curbs Spurs Warnings on China Innovation
New Huawei Phone Made With '50% More Homegrown Chip Parts'
New Huawei Phone Made With '50% More Homegrown Chip Parts'
Yuan Dives to Lowest Level in 16 Years as Recovery Wanes
Yuan Dives to Lowest Level in 16 Years as Recovery Wanes
China's Ban on iPhone Use Expands to Local and State Entities
China's Ban on iPhone Use Expands to Local and State Entities
logo

Southeast Asia

China Rare Earth Prices Soar on Myanmar Mine Closures
China Rare Earth Prices Soar on Myanmar Mine Closures
Sean O'Meara 07 Sep 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com