Australia Signs Strategic Partnership With Philippines – ABC

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signed a strategic partnership agreement with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Friday, according to a report by Australia’s ABC News, which will see the two countries run joint naval patrols in the South China Sea. Australia already does naval patrols through the South China Sea, alongside allies like the United States.

Marcos expressed thanks to Albanese “for the strong support” he has shown to the Philippines, “where you have made very clear that the claims that are being made upon our Philippine maritime territory [by China] are not valid, have not been recognised and are not consistent with international law. To have friends like you, and partners like you, especially on that subject is very gratifying and encourages us to continue down that path,” the report quoted Marcos as saying.

