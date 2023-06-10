US Bans China’s Ninestar, Chemical Firm for Forced Labour

The US banned imports from Ninestar, a large Chinese maker of printers, and Xinjang Zhongtai Chemical, saying their products involve use of Uyghur forced labour

The United States has banned products of two more Chinese companies for alleged use of Uyghur forced labour.

The US said on Friday it had banned imports from Ninestar Corp, a large China-based maker of printers, and a Chinese chemical company for the alleged rights abuses.

Ninestar claims to be the world’s fourth-largest laser printer manufacturer. The second company is Xinjang Zhongtai Chemical.

The US Homeland Security Department (DHS) said the firms were being kept out of the US supply chain for participating in business practices that target China’s Uyghurs and other persecuted groups.

The companies could not immediately be reached for comment.

UN experts and rights groups estimate that over a million people, mainly Uyghurs and Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps in China’s western Xinjiang region in recent years, with many saying they were subject to ideological training and abuse.

China has denied all accusations of abuse.

The chairs of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China – Representative Chris Smith and Senator Jeff Merkley – said the action “is important because it offers clear guidance to American companies for supply-chain mapping” but said forced labour like “car parts, solar panels, rayon, and garments” continue to enter the US market.

Senator Marco Rubio said “while today’s announcement by DHS to punish more bad actors is welcomed, it is just a drop in the bucket and must go further.”

He argued “the Biden administration’s current case-by-case approach is giving a free pass to many companies still profiting from slave labour.”

22 companies on the UFLPA list

DHS said the actions were taken as part of the US Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act (UFLPA), which was signed into law in December 2021.

The act prohibits imports into the US that are either produced in Xinjiang or by companies identified on an UFLPA Entity List, unless the importer can prove the goods were not produced with forced labor.

Some 22 companies are now on the list, and DHS said it has examined over $1.3 billion worth of goods likely manufactured with forced labour nearly a year after the UFLPA was implemented.

Ninestar and its eight Zhuhai-based subsidiaries, along with Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical, were added to the list for working with the government of Xinjiang to recruit, transport, transfer, harbor or receive forced labour of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, or members of other persecuted groups, out of Xinjiang, according to the posting.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

