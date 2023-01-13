fbpx

Type to search

Fintech

China’s TikTok Fined $5.4m Over Online Tracking Breach

January 13, 2023

France’s digital watchdog’s investigation concerned the platform’s website tiktok.com and not its heavily used smartphone applications


TikTok
ByteDance-owned TikTok has been punished over its handling of 'cookies' online. Photo: Reuters

 

China’s TikTok has been hit with a 5 million euros ($5.4 million) fine by France’s data regulator. 

The country’s watchdog, CNIL, has punished the short video platform over its handling of online tracking files known as “cookies”, which the ByteDance-owned company said it had now addressed.

The CNIL stressed that its investigation only concerned the website tiktok.com and not the service’s much more heavily used smartphone applications.

The body found that for tiktok.com’s users, it was not as easy to refuse online trackers as to accept them. The authority also found that internet users were not sufficiently informed about TikTok’s use of the cookies.

 

Also on AF: Indonesia Confirms Tesla Talks as Gigafactory Plan Rumoured

 

“These findings relate to past practices that we addressed last year, including making it easier to reject non-essential cookies and providing additional information about the purposes of certain cookies,” a spokesperson for TikTok said.

“The CNIL itself highlighted our cooperation during the course of the investigation and user privacy remains a top priority for TikTok,” the spokesperson added.

Under European Union rules, websites must clearly ask for the prior consent of internet users for any use of cookies – small pieces of data stored while navigating on the web.

They should also make it easy to refuse them, according to the EU’s rules.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

China Seen Allowing Didi Apps Back Online, Amid Regulatory Thaw

TikTok Pauses Hiring for Security Deal With US Amid Rising Doubts

China Acquires Minority ‘Golden’ Stakes in Two Alibaba Units

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

China Seen Allowing Didi Apps Back Online, Amid Regulatory Thaw
China Seen Allowing Didi Apps Back Online, Amid Regulatory Thaw
Asia Stocks Boosted by Cooling US Inflation, China Recovery
Asia Stocks Boosted by Cooling US Inflation, China Recovery
China's Trina Solar to Set up Vietnam Plant to Supply US - PV Mag
China's Trina Solar to Set up Vietnam Plant to Supply US - PV Mag
US Top Buyer of India’s Russian Crude Petroleum Goods - Mint
US Top Buyer of India’s Russian Crude Petroleum Goods - Mint
logo

Fintech

Japan, Netherlands ‘Won’t Impose Immediate China Chip Curbs’
Japan, Netherlands ‘Won’t Impose Immediate China Chip Curbs’
Vishakha Saxena 13 Jan 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com