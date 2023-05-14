fbpx

US, EU Join Forces to Tackle China’s ‘Non-Market Practices’

May 14, 2023

Washington and Brussels also plan to coordinate export controls on semiconductors when the EU-US Trade and Technology Council meets


A security guard walks near EU and U.S. flags, before the EU-US summit, in Brussels, Belgium June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A security guard walks near EU and US flags, before the EU-US summit, in Brussels, Belgium, on June 15, 2021. Photo: Reuters

 

The US and EU are set to join forces to take on economic rival China and crack down on what is seen as its non-market practices, at a meeting this month.

Washington and Brussels will also pledge to coordinate export controls on semiconductors and other goods at the fourth edition of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTC) in Lulea, Sweden, on May 30-31.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager and other senior officials will be at the summit.

A draft statement, seen by Reuters, said the two sides would address non-market practices and economic coercion, and aim to hold regular talks on efforts to stop their companies’ knowledge linked to outbound investment supporting technologies of strategic rivals – an oblique reference to China.

 

Also on AF: Evergrande EV Unit Shareholders Agree $3.6bn Restructure

 

They will also coordinate on their export controls on “sensitive items” – including goods that have a military use – and semiconductors, said the statement, which only mentions China twice and could still be changed before the meeting.

Brussels says it considers China a partner in some fields, an economic competitor and a strategic rival. The European Union plans to recalibrate its China policy, recognising coordination with a more hawkish United States is essential.

Highlighting the medical devices sector in China, the document said the transatlantic partners are “exploring possible actions” over the threat posed by non-market policies and practices.

They also aim to cooperate on efforts to counter foreign manipulation of information, including “China’s amplification of Russian disinformation narratives about the war” in Ukraine.

The two sides also said they were committed to working with the G7 to coordinate action to counteract acts of economic coercion, such as the trade restrictions the EU says China has imposed on EU member Lithuania.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

Tesla, Samsung Chiefs in High-Tech Team-Up Talks
Evergrande EV Unit Shareholders Agree $3.6bn Restructure
Ex-ByteDance Executive Says Tech Firm Stole Rivals' Content
'EU Must Prepare for China Decoupling if Taiwan Invaded'
